Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 pm via Amazon

News

Mi NoteBook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition sale today at 12 noon via Amazon; check details

Laptops

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 sale will also be held on the Mi.com website. The laptops are priced, starting at Rs 44,999.

  • Published: July 10, 2020 9:36 AM IST
Mi NoteBook 14

Xiaomi’s recently launched Mi NoteBook 14 series will go on sale again today in India. The sale will include both the base variant and the higher-end Horizon Edition. The sale will begin at 12:00 PM, and the laptop will be available for purchase via Amazon.in and Mi.com. The laptops go on sale starting at Rs 41,999. As for the offers, HDFC bank card users will get up to Rs 2,000 cashback. There will be a no-cost EMI option available. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick spotted on official portugal site: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. This is encased in the footprint of a 13-inch laptop. The Anti-glare display is easy to watch at under direct light, even from the sun. The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i7 1051U processor with Intel Hyper-Threading technology and will come paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM. There is also an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU unit. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series sale on July 10: Price in India, offers, specifications

Watch: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition will also have 512GB SSD storage and will come with the latest Windows 10. The laptop itself has a sleek and lightweight yet tough design. It features a well-balanced weight distribution, allowing you to open it with a single finger. There are also stereo speakers on the laptop, along with two USB 3.1 ports and one USB 2.0 port, along with HDMI, 3.5mm and USB Type-C ports. It weighs just 1.35 Kgs. It will feature a big 46 Wh battery with a 65W charger. Also Read - Redmi Note 9 India launch teased by Xiaomi: Expected price and all you need to know

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 specifications

Xiaomi also launched the standard Mi NoteBook 14 in India. The laptop features a 14-inch display with Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop will also be powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and be available in three variants. Two of these variants will feature Intel UHD graphics with 256GB and 512GB storage, and a higher-end third variant will feature Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics.

Pricing

The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 price in India is set at an inaugural price of Rs 41,999. This price is for the 256GB variant, and the 512GB model will cost you Rs 44,999. Xiaomi is also selling the 512GB variant with Nvidia Graphics, which is priced at Rs 47,999. The Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition price in India starts from Rs 54,999, which is for the Core i5 variant. The Core i7 model comes with a price label of Rs 59,999. The Mi NoteBook laptops are also available via Mi Home Stores, apart from Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 10, 2020 9:36 AM IST

