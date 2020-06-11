Xiaomi has finally entered the India PC market and launched new Mi laptops in India. The latest Mi Notebooks come with affordable prices and will be seen competing against laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and others. The Mi Notebook 14 price in India starts from Rs 41,999 for the base 256GB SSD model and the 512GB SSD variant price is set at Rs 44,999. Customers also get up to Rs 2,000 cashback offer with HDFC Bank cards on Mi.com.

The brand has also launched a Horizon Edition of the same Xiaomi notebook. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will costs Rs 54,999 for the Intel Core i5 model and Rs 59,999 for the Intel Core i7 option. Here’s how the newly launched Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 compares against the HP 14s, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, and Dell Inspirion 14 laptops.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 vs competition: Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 price in India has been set at Rs 41,999. For the same price, you will get a 256GB SSD model. There is also a 512GB SSD model, which is priced at Rs 44,999. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 price in India starts at Rs 26,990 and goes up to Rs 40,990. The HP 14s (2020) price in India has been set at Rs 64,999, which is for the Intel Core i5 processor. Lastly, the Dell Inspirion 14 (5490) laptop is priced at 43,990 in India.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera Review

Mi Notebook 14: Specifications

The Mi Notebook 14, based on Windows 10 Home, carries a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The notebook is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SATA SSD. There are 3mm of thin bezels on the top and sides of the display panel. This brings the absence of a built-in webcam. However, Xiaomi has bundled a USB webcam. Xiaomi has provided a built-in battery that is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. Besides, the notebook weighs 1.5 kilograms.

HP 14s laptop

The HP 14s (2020) comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 250 nits of brightness. It supports a 45 percent NTSC color gamut. HP will be selling the device with 1TB 5400rpm SATA HDD and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage options. The laptop supports an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam. There is also a digital integrated dual-array microphone and a dedicated SIM card slot too.

This HP laptop was recently launched with up to 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics and up to 8GB of DDR4-2666 SDRAM. The 4G notebook comes with a three-cell, 41Wh battery, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, multi-format SD card reader, and a USB Type-C port. Other connectivity options include an HDMI 1.4b, two USB Type-A ports, and a headphone/ microphone combo.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop: Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 was just recently launched in 14- and 15-inch full-HD IPS display options. They come with 10th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen processors, backed by hybrid storage with SSD and HDD options. The notebook has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and two USB 3.1 ports. Further, it has a webcam along with a privacy shutter. Users will also get a power button with the option fingerprint reader. Lenovo has provided Dolby Audio support on the IdeaPad Slim 3. Besides, the laptop weighs 1.6 kilograms and packs a battery that is claimed to deliver 8.5 hours of usage on a single charge.

Dell Inspirion 14 laptop: Specifications

The Dell Inspirion 14 (5490) laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor. It ships with Windows 10 out of the box. It comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 graphics memory. The 14-inch Dell laptop is being offered with 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and up to 8GB RAM, 4Gx1 + 4G onboard, DDR4. The device features adaptive thermals, a lid sensor, and a 3-sided narrow border.