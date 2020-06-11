comscore Mi Notebook 14 vs HP 14s vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 vs Dell Inspirion 14
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Mi Notebook 14 vs HP 14s vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 vs Dell Inspirion 14: Price in India, specs compared
News

Mi Notebook 14 vs HP 14s vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 vs Dell Inspirion 14: Price in India, specs compared

Laptops

Xiaomi has finally entered the India PC market and launched new Mi laptops in India. The latest Mi Notebooks come with affordable prices and will be seen competing against laptops from HP, Dell, Lenov

  • Published: June 11, 2020 1:50 PM IST
Mi NoteBook 14

Xiaomi has finally entered the India PC market and launched new Mi laptops in India. The latest Mi Notebooks come with affordable prices and will be seen competing against laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and others. The Mi Notebook 14 price in India starts from Rs 41,999 for the base 256GB SSD model and the 512GB SSD variant price is set at Rs 44,999. Customers also get up to Rs 2,000 cashback offer with HDFC Bank cards on Mi.com.

The brand has also launched a Horizon Edition of the same Xiaomi notebook. The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition will costs Rs 54,999 for the Intel Core i5 model and Rs 59,999 for the Intel Core i7 option. Here’s how the newly launched Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 compares against the HP 14s, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, and Dell Inspirion 14 laptops.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 vs competition: Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 price in India has been set at Rs 41,999. For the same price, you will get a 256GB SSD model. There is also a 512GB SSD model, which is priced at Rs 44,999. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 price in India starts at Rs 26,990 and goes up to Rs 40,990. The HP 14s (2020) price in India has been set at Rs 64,999, which is for the Intel Core i5 processor. Lastly, the Dell Inspirion 14 (5490) laptop is priced at 43,990 in India.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Camera Review

Mi Notebook 14: Specifications

The Mi Notebook 14, based on Windows 10 Home, carries a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The notebook is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SATA SSD. There are 3mm of thin bezels on the top and sides of the display panel. This brings the absence of a built-in webcam. However, Xiaomi has bundled a USB webcam. Xiaomi has provided a built-in battery that is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. Besides, the notebook weighs 1.5 kilograms.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook, Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition laptops launched in India; check details

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook, Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition laptops launched in India; check details

HP 14s laptop

The HP 14s (2020) comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 250 nits of brightness. It supports a 45 percent NTSC color gamut. HP will be selling the device with 1TB 5400rpm SATA HDD and 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage options. The laptop supports an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam. There is also a digital integrated dual-array microphone and a dedicated SIM card slot too.

This HP laptop was recently launched with up to 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics and up to 8GB of DDR4-2666 SDRAM. The 4G notebook comes with a three-cell, 41Wh battery, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, multi-format SD card reader, and a USB Type-C port. Other connectivity options include an HDMI 1.4b, two USB Type-A ports, and a headphone/ microphone combo.

HP 14s, HP Pavilion X360 14 notebooks launched in India with 4G LTE connectivity

Also Read

HP 14s, HP Pavilion X360 14 notebooks launched in India with 4G LTE connectivity

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop: Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 was just recently launched in 14- and 15-inch full-HD IPS display options. They come with 10th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen processors, backed by hybrid storage with SSD and HDD options. The notebook has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and two USB 3.1 ports. Further, it has a webcam along with a privacy shutter. Users will also get a power button with the option fingerprint reader. Lenovo has provided Dolby Audio support on the IdeaPad Slim 3. Besides, the laptop weighs 1.6 kilograms and packs a battery that is claimed to deliver 8.5 hours of usage on a single charge.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin and light notebook aimed at those working from home

Also Read

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin and light notebook aimed at those working from home

Dell Inspirion 14 laptop: Specifications

The Dell Inspirion 14 (5490) laptop is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor. It ships with Windows 10 out of the box. It comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 graphics memory. The 14-inch Dell laptop is being offered with 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD and up to 8GB RAM, 4Gx1 + 4G onboard, DDR4. The device features adaptive thermals, a lid sensor, and a 3-sided narrow border.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 11, 2020 1:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India
Laptops
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched with NFC payment support

Erangel 2.0 for PUBG Mobile visuals have been leaked

Gaming

Erangel 2.0 for PUBG Mobile visuals have been leaked

Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features

News

Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features

Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details

News

Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India

Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features

Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details

Android 11 beta releases only for Pixel devices

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color goes official: Check price, specifications

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mi Notebook 14 vs HP 14s vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 vs Dell Inspirion 14: Price in India, specs compared

Laptops

Mi Notebook 14 vs HP 14s vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 vs Dell Inspirion 14: Price in India, specs compared
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India
Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details

News

Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details
Flipkart Back-To-College Laptop Sale; check best deals

Deals

Flipkart Back-To-College Laptop Sale; check best deals
Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch set for 12PM: Livestream details

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India launch set for 12PM: Livestream details

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi का Mi Band 5 लगभग 2,025 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स, स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi Notebook 14, इतने रुपये है कीमत

Realme Band से कंट्रोल कर सकेंगे म्यूजिक, मिलेंगे ये नए फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Launch live Update : शाओमी ने 41,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किया Mi Notebook 14

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन का ऑरेंज कलर वेरिएंट बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

News

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India
Laptops
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook series laptops launched in India
Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features

News

Xiaomi launches Bluetooth Headset Pro: Price, features
Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details

News

Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details
Android 11 beta releases only for Pixel devices

News

Android 11 beta releases only for Pixel devices
iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color goes official: Check price, specifications

News

iQOO 3 Volcanic Orange color goes official: Check price, specifications