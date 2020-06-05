Xiaomi’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has now revealed a new detail of the upcoming Mi Notebook. Ahead of the June 11 India launch, it has been confirmed that the Mi laptop will have Intel’s latest 10th generation Core i7 processor. The same chipset is also powering the RedmiBook 14, which was launched in China in August 2019. Last month, Slashleaks tipped the Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 laptop will be launched in India in June this year.

The cited source also asserted that this information was given to them by a person from inside the company. All this clears that the company will launch this RedmiBook in India with Mi branding. We already know that the Mi laptop will have ultra-thin bezels and high screen to body ratio. Just yesterday, the company also said that Mi Notebook will deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The post also said that the Mi Notebook will offer an “Epic battery performance. However, there are a few other brands too which offer laptops with 12-hour battery life. Xiaomi offers a wide range of laptops under Redmi and Mi branding in China. Now, it set to enter the India PC market. As the launch date nears, the Chinese company is expected to reveal more details in the coming days. Xiaomi will launch its first Mi Notebook in India on June 11, which is next week.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 14: Specifications, features

The RedmiBook 14 laptop features metal unibody design and the overall texture and layers mimic the design of the MacBook Air. The processor is paired with NVIDIA MX250 graphics processor, which should be good enough for casual gaming. The laptop weighs only 1.5Kg and features a 14-inch display. Xiaomi has also added a modern standby system for an instant on and on-the-go performance. The laptop runs Windows 10 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office.

Xiaomi claims 10 hours of battery life and a built-in cooling system. The company is offering new 10th generation Intel Core processor family. There is an option to configure the laptop with either Core i5 or Core i7 models. There is 8GB RAM available as standard and option to choose either 256GB or 512GB SSD storage. The Core i5 model (512GB SSD storage) of the Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 is priced at RMB 4,499 (around Rs 48,060). The Core i7 model (512GB), on the other hand, is available for RMB 4,999 (around Rs 53,400). It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi plans to disrupt the laptop segment in India.