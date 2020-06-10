comscore Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 official launch on June 12: All you need to know
Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 official launch on June 12: All you need to know

Xiaomi will launch a new Mi NoteBook Pro 15 2020 laptop in China on June 12.

Xiaomi will officially launch a Mi Notebook in India on June 11, which is tomorrow. It seems that the Chinese company will also launch a new Mi laptop in China on June 12. The brand has released a poster, which confirms that the Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 will go official in the country on the mentioned date. The image also suggests that the design of the new laptop will be similar to the predecessor.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2019) comes with a dark grey finish on a metal body and the package measures 19.9mm in terms of thickness. The 15-inch Mi laptop could offer an aluminum build with a textured design. It is likely to have two USB Type-C ports on the right side of the device and a memory card slot. Its predecessor offers two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet port, HDMI interface, and a headset jack along with a 3-in-1 card reader as well.

Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed any key specifications of the upcoming Mi Notebook Pro 15 2020 model. It is expected to confirm more details as the launch nears. The poster was first spotted by GizmoChina. Besides, we do have some information on the upcoming Mi laptop in India. The company also said that Mi Notebook will deliver up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

It will have Intel’s latest 10th generation Core i7 processor. The same chipset is also powering the RedmiBook 14, which was launched in China in August 2019. The Mi laptop will also feature ultra-thin bezels and high screen to body ratio. Xiaomi is said to launch the RedmiBook 14 laptop in India on June 11 this year. The Core i5 model (512GB SSD storage) of the Xiaomi RedmiBook 14 is priced at RMB 4,499 (around Rs 48,060). The Core i7 model (512GB), on the other hand, is available for RMB 4,999 (around Rs 53,400).

