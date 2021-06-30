Mi Notebook Pro X launched: This is Xiaomi's most expensive laptop ever

Xiaomi just launched its most premium notebook offering yet, dubbed the Mi Notebook X Pro in China. The new laptop features the latest generation hardware from Intel and Nvidia. Other than that, the device features a 3.5K OLED display, fast charging and more. This is the company’s newest premium laptop after the Mi Notebook Pro 14 and Mi Notebook Pro 15, both of which were launched earlier this year. Also Read - Apple iPhone turns 14: Look back at the first iPhone that Steve Jobs launched

Mi Notebook Pro X: Price

Mi Notebook Pro Xis priced at Yuan 7,999 (approximately Rs 92,100) for the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage variant, and at Yuan 9,999 (approximately Rs 1,15,100) for the Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage variant. The device is currently available for pre-bookings in China and will be made available on sale starting July 9. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to finally be up for grabs in early July

Global availability and pricing details are yet to be announced. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G latest update adds virtual RAM expansion of 2GB

Mi Notebook Pro X: Specifications

Mi Notebook Pro X sports a 15.6-inch 3.5K (3,456×2,160 pixels) Samsung E4 OLED display with a Gorilla Glass protection on top. It comes with 100 percent sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamut support and features like DC dimming. It is powered by up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The device comes with up to 1TB of PCIe storage and up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The device runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and will support the Windows 11 update whenever it rolls out later this year. It comes with four-speaker units with support for DTS audio along with a 2×2 microphone array and a 720p webcam

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v.5.2, Wi-Fi 6, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor embedded inside of the power key.

The laptop is built out of 6-series aluminium alloy that is shaped using the Computerised Numerical Control (CNC) process. It features a full-size, backlit keyboard along with a key travel of 1.3mm.

All of this is backed by an 80Whr battery rated to deliver up to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. It comes with support for 130W fast USB Type-C charging support, which the company claims can charge up the device from 0 to 50 percent in 25 minutes.