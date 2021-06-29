Mi Notebook Pro X to be Xiaomi's most expensive laptop yet, launch tomorrow

Xiaomi has announced via Weibo that it will be launching its flagship Mi Notebook Pro X on June 30 in its home country, China. According to the teaser released by the company, the laptop will be powered by the latest Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce GPU. Also Read - Mi 12 Ultra to be a massive upgrade, can pack 200MP camera, Snapdragon 895 SoC

The new Mi Notebook Pro X will be the first laptop from the company to cost over Yuan 10,000 (approximately Rs 1,14,857). It will come with top-of-the-line specifications, providing consumers with flagship-grade performance, screen, craftsmanship and experience. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT 5G, Redmi 10, more

The laptop will feature a thin and light design and will be powered by one of the Intel 11-generation H35 processors. The Intel 11-generation H35 processor will be paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. It will come with a maximum configuration of 32GB LPDDR4x high-frequency memory and a 1TB SSD. The company has also teased a limited edition bag worth Yuan 200 (approximately Rs 2,300), which it will be provided with the new laptop. Also Read - Mi Notebook Pro X with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti to launch on June 30

The Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU will come with RTX Optical Tracking and DLSS Technology. It will have a TDP power consumption between 35 to 80W. Paired with the processor, Xiaomi claims that the laptop will offer 45W performance, even though together they are capable of only delivering 35W of power.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X will first launch in the Chinese market and will then slowly launch in other international markets including India.

To recall, Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Notebook Pro 15 and the Mi Notebook Pro 14 in China. Both the devices are powered by up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU.