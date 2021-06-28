Mi Notebook Pro X with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti to launch on June 30

Mi Notebook Pro X, Xiaomi’s next flagship laptop will be unveiled on June 30. The confirmation about the launch was posted on Xiaomi’s official Weibo account. Also Read - Redmi Note 10T launches as addition to Note 10 series but brings no real surprise for Xiaomi fans

Mi Notebook Pro X design, hardware teased

Xiaomi has shared two posters on the Chinese microblogging site that reveal key internal details of the upcoming Mi Notebook Pro X laptop. As seen on the posters, the new Xiaomi laptop will equip 11th Generation Intel H35 series processors and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The Chinese tech company claims these CPUs to offer 45W performance.

To recall, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU was launched in May this year with CUDA cores and 80 tensor cores arranged in 20 "streaming multiprocessor" (SM) clusters. The GeForce GPU cited to deliver over 144fps and sub-25ms latency in games like Valorant. The GeForce RTX 3050 ti GPU comes with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM on a 128-bit bus.

That aside, Xiaomi has also shared a short teaser video that gives away a fair glimpse of the Mi Notebook Pro X design. As seen on the footage, the manufacturer seems to have tweaked the design cue of the new laptop as compared to the previous iteration. The upcoming Mi Notebook model will have curved sides. A full-size keyboard with a wide touchpad can be as well. A physical Numpad isn’t visible on the laptop, which indicates that Xioami might perhaps integrate it within the touchpad. The laptop coated in metallic grey colour has a subtle Xiaomi branding on its lid. A speaker grill is seen placed on either side of the laptop.

Other details about the new Mi Notebook Pro X are scarce right now, but with just two days left ahead of its formal debut, we expect more details to pour in about the key aspects and likely the pricing of the new Mi laptop. Stay tuned to get insights about Xiaomi’s new consumer tech lifestyle product.