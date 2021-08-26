Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra, the new laptop from Xiaomi’s inventory has entered the Indian market. The new Mi Notebook has been launched at Xiaomi’s Smarter Living event 2022 today for a price starting at Rs 59,999. Also Read - Own a Mi Band? You can get Mi Band 6 for a cheaper price of Rs 2,999

The Chinese OEM has launched the new Mi Notebook Pro alongside with near similar features for a price starting at Rs 56,999. The highlights of the Mi Notebook series include- 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors, up to 16GB 3200 MHz DDR RAM, and a 90Hz panel with up to QHD+ resolution. Here are all the details- Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch launched in India, starts at Rs 31,999: When can you buy?

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi Notebook Pro price in India, availability, offers

Mi Notebook Ultra price in India starts at Rs 59,999 for the Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM variant. The Intel Core i5 + 16GB RAM and Intel Core i7 + 16 RAM are priced at Rs 63,999 and Rs 76,999 respectively. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 launches at an affordable price of Rs 3,499: When can you buy it?

As for the compact Mi Notebook Pro, the laptop has been priced at Rs 56,999 for the Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM, Rs 59,999 for the Intel Core i5 + 16GB RAM, and Rs 72,999 for the Intel Core i7 + 16GB RAM model. In terms of availability, the Mi Notebook 2021 series will be available for purchase from August 31 via Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home and retail stores (at a later date). Sale offers include- cashback of Rs 4,500 on HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions on i7 variants and cashback offer of Rs 3,500 on i5 models.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra specifications, features

The Mi Notebook Ultra is carved out of Aluminium 6 series alloy and has sandblasted ceramic finish. The notebook is available in a single Lustrous Colour option. If you take a closer look, the new Mi laptop looks no different than the Apple Macbook Pro, except for the Mi branding on the lid. Moving on, the Mi Notebook Ultra feature a backlit keyboard with a key travel distance of 1.5mm. The laptop has a screen-to-body ratio of 80 percent.

As for the core specs, the Mi Notebook Ultra gets a 15.6-inch IPS Anti-glare Mi TrueLife+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 3.2K or QHD+ resolution option. The IPS panel has a peak brightness of 300 nits, 178-degree viewing angle, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 242 ppi pixel density. The display has DC dimming and TUV low blue light support.

As for the processing power, the Mi laptop comes in two configurations- 11th Gen Tiger Lake Intel i5-11300H 10nm SuperFin processor, and 11th Gen Tiger Lake i7- 11370H 10nm SuperFin processor both with 4 cores, 8 threads cluster, and 3.3Ghz clock speed and paired with Intel Iris XE GPU. The Mi Notebook Ultra will be available either in 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM and NVMe SSD 512GB storage.

The Mi Notebook Ultra runs Windows 10 Home OS and comes loaded with MS Office (Home and student 2019). It has a built-in 720p webcam at the top bezel. For entertainment, the laptop provides two 2W stereo speakers and support for DTS audio processing app. There is a 3.5mm audio jack and an in-built microphone for taking con calls. In terms of backup, it packs a 70WHr battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of usage. The laptop supports 65W charging and is cited to charge the unit by up to 50 percent in 45 minutes. Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), USB 3.2 (Gen 1), USB 2.0 port, HDMI port, Thunderbolt 4, and USB-C port for charging.

Mi Notebook Pro specifications, features

The Mi Notebook Pro carries similar specs to that of the Mi Notebook Ultra in a compact form factor. The only difference is the panel that comes in a 14-inch screen size and 2.5K resolution.

It is powered by Intel 11th-gen H35 processors and paired with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop is rated to deliver up to 11 hours of backup and charge by up to 50 percent in 34 minutes with the bundled charger. Unlike, the Mi Notebook Pro, it gets a slightly small 56WHr battery. Xiaomi has also introduced its new Mi TV 5X 4K Smart TVs, and affordable Mi Band 6 at its Smarter Living event 2022.