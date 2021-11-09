Microsoft announces end of support for OneDrive app for older Windows versions

Microsoft has announced the end of support for its OneDrive desktop application for older Windows versions including Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. The company in a blog post stated that “in order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience,” it will be stopping its efforts on providing updates for the app from January 1, 2022. Also Read - Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

The company has also stated that the current versions of the OneDrive desktop applications running on the above mentioned operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud from March 1, 2022. Post that users will no longer be able to sync personal files to the cloud and they will instead have to upload or access them directly on OneDrive web.

In the blog post, the company also recommends that users upgrade to newer versions of the Windows operating system to avoid any disruptions.

Apart from this, do note that Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are also currently in extended support until January 10, 2023. While support for Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016.

In other news, Microsoft recently announced that its Edge browser now supports the new Adobe Acrobat extension, which will make it easier for users to work on PDFs. The feature will allow users to view PDFs, fill out PDF forms, add comments, and more without the need to leave their web browser.

Currently, the Adobe Acrobat extension is being offered as a free trial or with a subscription to Adobe Acrobat Pro DC. It will allow users to perform tasks like converting, compressing, organizing, and combining files, thus helping them in streamlining paperwork and ultimately in saving time.

The new Microsoft Edge browser is currently available on Windows 10, Windows 11, and supported versions of macOS. Before you head over and try installing the extension, you will have to update the browser to its latest version.