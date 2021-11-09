comscore Microsoft announces end of support for OneDrive app for older Windows versions
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Microsoft announces end of support for OneDrive app for older Windows versions: Know if you will be afftected
News

Microsoft announces end of support for OneDrive app for older Windows versions: Know if you will be afftected

Laptops

Microsoft has stated that the current versions of the OneDrive desktop applications running on the above mentioned operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud from March 1, 2022.

onedrive

Microsoft has announced the end of support for its OneDrive desktop application for older Windows versions including Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. The company in a blog post stated that “in order to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience,” it will be stopping its efforts on providing updates for the app from January 1, 2022. Also Read - Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

The company has also stated that the current versions of the OneDrive desktop applications running on the above mentioned operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud from March 1, 2022. Post that users will no longer be able to sync personal files to the cloud and they will instead have to upload or access them directly on OneDrive web. Also Read - Microsoft Education event to take place at 10.30 pm IST today: What to expect

In the blog post, the company also recommends that users upgrade to newer versions of the Windows operating system to avoid any disruptions. Also Read - Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Apart from this, do note that Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are also currently in extended support until January 10, 2023. While support for Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016.

In other news, Microsoft recently announced that its Edge browser now supports the new Adobe Acrobat extension, which will make it easier for users to work on PDFs. The feature will allow users to view PDFs, fill out PDF forms, add comments, and more without the need to leave their web browser.

Currently, the Adobe Acrobat extension is being offered as a free trial or with a subscription to Adobe Acrobat Pro DC. It will allow users to perform tasks like converting, compressing, organizing, and combining files, thus helping them in streamlining paperwork and ultimately in saving time.

The new Microsoft Edge browser is currently available on Windows 10, Windows 11, and supported versions of macOS. Before you head over and try installing the extension, you will have to update the browser to its latest version.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 9:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here's a closer look at the newly launched Poco M4 Pro 5G
Photo Gallery
Here's a closer look at the newly launched Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G launched: Here are the highlights of the newly-launched smartphone

Photo Gallery

Poco M4 Pro 5G launched: Here are the highlights of the newly-launched smartphone

This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

Deals

This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

Apps

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket

News

OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Mobiles

Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft announces end of support for OneDrive app for older Windows versions

This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched in India for Rs 19999

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft announces end of support for OneDrive app for older Windows versions

Laptops

Microsoft announces end of support for OneDrive app for older Windows versions
Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

News

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know

News

Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know
Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Laptops

Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run
Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

News

Microsoft to end support of this important feature for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG New State अगले सप्ताह होगा लॉन्च, जानें प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन से लेकर रिवॉर्ड्स तक की हर बात

POCO M4 Pro 5G 50MP कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

JioPhone Next के टक्कर में ZTE Blade L9 सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Gmail के बाद Google Drive के लिए भी रोल आउट हुआ Search Chips फीचर, फाइल ढूढ़ंना होगा आसान

Vivo V23e हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 50MP का सेल्फी और 64MP का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा

Latest Videos

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features
PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features

News

PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features
Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

Microsoft announces end of support for OneDrive app for older Windows versions
Laptops
Microsoft announces end of support for OneDrive app for older Windows versions
This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

Deals

This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free
WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

Apps

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions
OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket

News

OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched in India for Rs 19999

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched in India for Rs 19999

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers