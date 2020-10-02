Microsoft announces Surface Laptop Go, revamped Surface Pro X

Microsoft has announced its new portable Surface Laptop Go. The company also announced an updated version of the tablet Surface Pro X with the latest Microsoft SQ 2 processor. The last generation Surface Pro X with the original Microsoft SQ 1 processor was launched in October 2019. Both Surface Pro X processors were developed in partnership with Qualcomm. Also Read - Microsoft buys developers of Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, Elder Scrolls ahead of Xbox sales

The Surface Laptop Go is available to pre-order in the United States, with prices starting at $549.99 (roughly Rs 40,500) and will go on sale starting October 13th. The notebook features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a 1536 x 1024 display having a density of 148 pixels per inch. The screen also supports multitouch gestures with up to 10 touchpoints. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo passes durability test but it bends

Surface Laptop Go specifications

The Laptop Go comes equipped with the Intel Core i5- 1035G1 (10th generation) processor, 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC), up to 256GB (SSD) of storage capacity, and battery life of up to 13 hours. It also features a ‘full size’ keyboard and touchpad with support for Windows “precision” drivers. Also Read - Microsoft's Your Phone App gets new features with the latest update

The Surface Laptop Go’s connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Surface Connect port, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6. The notebook also features an HD camera (720p) with f/ 2.0 aperture, a fingerprint sensor, two ‘Studio Mics’ microphones, and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio.

Microsoft says the Surface Laptop Go will be available in Ice Blue, Sandstone, and Platinum colors. It will come with ‘Windows 10 Home in S mode’ preinstalled, meaning it will only be able to run preinstalled apps and those offered through the Microsoft Store. Users will also be able to choose to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro at no additional cost.

Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ 2) specifications

In the case of the refreshed Surface Pro X tablet, the main novelty is the new Microsoft SQ 2 processor and a new color option – Platinum. Despite the ‘Pro’ in the name, it uses the Windows 10 Home ARM operating system. Users can upgrade to Windows 10 Pro for $99.

While the previous generation Surface Pro X with SQ 1 chip starts at $999.99 in the United States, the price of Surface Pro X with SQ 2 chip is much higher – with the tablet starting at $ 1,499.99. It is worth mentioning that the Microsoft SQ 2 chip is based on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G platform. The Surface Pro X (SQ2) will go on sale in India on October 13 at a starting price of Rs 1,49,999.

The new Pro X features a 13-inch PixelSense screen with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 and a density of 267 pixels per inch, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and support for multitouch gestures with up to 10 points of contact. In addition to the Microsoft SQ 2 chip, it features the Adreno 690 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 512GB SSD of storage capacity and battery life of up to 15 hours.

The Surface Pro X features a 5-megapixel front camera with support for biometric authentication via ‘Windows Hello’ facial recognition. The camera can also record videos in Full HD resolution (1080p). The tablet also has a 10-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and support for up to 4K recording. It also comes with two ‘Studio Mics’ microphones, dual 2W stereo speakers, and Dolby Audio.

The tablet’s connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, a Surface Connect port, a nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 as well as 4G LTE networks with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem.