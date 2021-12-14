Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home

Apple recently announced that it will begin selling spare parts for users to easily fix their devices. This was a major win for the right to repair movement. Now, Microsoft has partnered with iFixit to sell tools designed to make it easier to fix Surface devices. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

Surface devices are some of the most difficult devices to repair. To recall, the original Surface Laptop was awarded a score of 0/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale. Microsoft has been improving, with the Surface Laptop 3 being awarded a score of 5/10. However, it is still difficult for many to repair. Also Read - Microsoft is offering up to 50% off on Microsoft 365 subscription to select users: Report

Under this partnership, Microsoft will allow iFixit Pro independent repairers, Microsoft Authorized Service Providers, Microsoft Experience Centers, and Microsoft Commercial customers to purchase repair tools from iFixit.com and repair Surface devices. Also Read - What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

The tools have been designed by Microsoft and are being manufactured and sold by iFixit. Currently, there are three tools along with other accessories, which will make it easier for people to perform repairs for some Surface Models.

“Successfully working with adhesive is one of the most challenging aspects of repairing the Surface line. Adhesive must be precisely loosened without damaging other components. During reassembly, achieving a strong bond requires precise application of force. While not necessary to complete a DIY repair, these new tools are designed to prevent damage and will help technicians performing a high volume of repairs, and assist in improving accuracy and matching factory-level adhesion,” said iFixit.

Note, these repairs are not easy and cannot be performed by average Surface owners. These tools are aimed at small repair shops, which will make it easier for users to find repair shops when their Surface is damaged. To date, customers had to either head to official service centres and or ship their Surface devices for Microsoft to fix, which took time and also cost a lot of money. However, with this step, the cost will be brought down a bit.