comscore Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home
News

Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home

Laptops

Under this partnership, Microsoft will allow iFixit Pro independent repairers, Microsoft Authorized Service Providers, Microsoft Experience Centers, and Microsoft Commercial customers to purchase repair tools from iFixit.com and repair Surface devices.

microsoft surface go 3

(Representational Image)

Apple recently announced that it will begin selling spare parts for users to easily fix their devices. This was a major win for the right to repair movement. Now, Microsoft has partnered with iFixit to sell tools designed to make it easier to fix Surface devices. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones that didn’t launch in India in 2021

Surface devices are some of the most difficult devices to repair. To recall, the original Surface Laptop was awarded a score of 0/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale. Microsoft has been improving, with the Surface Laptop 3 being awarded a score of 5/10. However, it is still difficult for many to repair. Also Read - Microsoft is offering up to 50% off on Microsoft 365 subscription to select users: Report

Under this partnership, Microsoft will allow iFixit Pro independent repairers, Microsoft Authorized Service Providers, Microsoft Experience Centers, and Microsoft Commercial customers to purchase repair tools from iFixit.com and repair Surface devices. Also Read - What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

The tools have been designed by Microsoft and are being manufactured and sold by iFixit. Currently, there are three tools along with other accessories, which will make it easier for people to perform repairs for some Surface Models.

“Successfully working with adhesive is one of the most challenging aspects of repairing the Surface line. Adhesive must be precisely loosened without damaging other components. During reassembly, achieving a strong bond requires precise application of force. While not necessary to complete a DIY repair, these new tools are designed to prevent damage and will help technicians performing a high volume of repairs, and assist in improving accuracy and matching factory-level adhesion,” said iFixit.

Note, these repairs are not easy and cannot be performed by average Surface owners. These tools are aimed at small repair shops, which will make it easier for users to find repair shops when their Surface is damaged. To date, customers had to either head to official service centres and or ship their Surface devices for Microsoft to fix, which took time and also cost a lot of money. However, with this step, the cost will be brought down a bit.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 14, 2021 1:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Photos Memories are finally rolled out for web users: How to use, features
Apps
Google Photos Memories are finally rolled out for web users: How to use, features
Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home

Laptops

Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home

How to set Legacy Contact on your iPhone

How To

How to set Legacy Contact on your iPhone

Change these 5 settings on WhatsApp to keep stalkers away

Apps

Change these 5 settings on WhatsApp to keep stalkers away

macOS 12.1 Monterey released: SharePlay is now available for Macs

Laptops

macOS 12.1 Monterey released: SharePlay is now available for Macs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Photos Memories are finally rolled out for web users: How to use, features

Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home

How to set Legacy Contact on your iPhone

Change these 5 settings on WhatsApp to keep stalkers away

What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home

Laptops

Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home
Why you need to update Microsoft Teams on your Android smartphone now

Apps

Why you need to update Microsoft Teams on your Android smartphone now
Microsoft is offering up to 50% off on Microsoft 365 subscription

Deals

Microsoft is offering up to 50% off on Microsoft 365 subscription
What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Features

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?
Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

Gaming

Google offering YouTube Premium subscribers free access to PC Game Pass, but there's a catch

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo S12 सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, मिलेगा 50MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Redmi 10 2022 को भारत में जल्द किया जाएगा लॉन्च, कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा

Free Fire में सेफ जोन से बाहर फाइट करते समय इन बातों का रखें खास ध्यान

Free Fire के इस इवेंट में सिर्फ स्पिन करें और पाएं, Sunscale Serpent Bundle का शानदार रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire Diamonds से हासिल कर सकते हैं इमोट्स, जानिए पाने का तरीका

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Google Photos Memories are finally rolled out for web users: How to use, features
Apps
Google Photos Memories are finally rolled out for web users: How to use, features
Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home

Laptops

Microsoft follows Apple, to soon let you repair your Surface laptop at home
How to set Legacy Contact on your iPhone

How To

How to set Legacy Contact on your iPhone
Change these 5 settings on WhatsApp to keep stalkers away

Apps

Change these 5 settings on WhatsApp to keep stalkers away
What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year

News

What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers