Microsoft is stopping users from updating to latest Windows 11 version, here is why

News

Laptops

If you are hoping to upgrade your machine to the latest version of Windows, Microsoft has asked you not to do so because of a performance-related bug.

Highlights

  • Microsoft has put the rollout of the latest Windows 11 22H2 on hold.
  • Some games and apps are causing GPU-related issues on some PCs.
  • To protect those PCs from experiencing such issues, the rollout has been paused.
windows11

Microsoft is stopping some systems from updating to the latest version of Windows 11. These are very specific machines that run certain games that could inadvertently trigger a bug in the latest Windows 11 version, Windows 11 22H2. In other words, if your PC has games that Microsoft deems are not good for Windows 11 22H2 — yet, Microsoft has put the update on hold. Also Read - Microsoft Office is finally becoming Microsoft 365: Here's what's changing

Without saying which, Microsoft said these games, as well as some apps, might experience lower-than-expected performance and stutter on the latest Windows 11 version. Not only that but these specific games and apps are also enabling GPU performance debugging features that are “not meant to be used by consumers.” “To safeguard your experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices affected by this issue from being offered or installing Windows 11, version 22H2,” Microsoft said. Also Read - Intel’s Unison app will let you call, text, share files from your iPhone, Android phone

Since Microsoft is not telling which games are causing issues with Windows 11 22H2, it is difficult to tell who will be affected and who won’t. But Microsoft has put the update on hold. So, if you are unable to update your machine to the latest version of Windows 11, you are one of the affected ones. However, at the same time, the issue came to be known after some users already downloaded and installed the update. For them, Microsoft has a workaround. Also Read - How to transfer photos from your iPhone to Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

In the post, Microsoft said users experiencing GPU-related issues with those specific games on Windows 11 22H2 can resolve them by updating games and gaming-related apps to the latest version available. Normally, the latest version of a game or an app is available through the store they were purchased or downloaded from. But, in case you are unsure, you will need to “consult the developer of those games and apps.”

But this is just a workaround. Microsoft said it is working on a permanent resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. It does not say which update, so it could either be the next one or some update after that. Microsoft has advised users not to manually upgrade their Windows 11 version using the Update Now button or the Media Creation Tool until the issue has been fixed and the safeguard removed.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2022 9:16 AM IST
