Microsoft officially launches the Surface Go 3 in India today. The affordable Windows 11 laptop has been announced at a price starting at 57,999 for consumers. On the other hand, the prices of Surface for Business units start from Rs 42,999. Also Read - Microsoft makes it difficult for Windows 11 users to use Chrome, Mozilla Firefox: Know the reason

The Surface Go 3 is available for pre-order starting today on the Amazon India website. The device comes with inbuilt Windows 11 OS support, 1080p cameras, studio microphones, Dolby Audio, a 10.5-inch touch display, and more. Also Read - WhatsApp's new Desktop app brings interesting UI changes, improvements

Surface Go 3 launches in India: Check features

The portable Surface 2-in-1 laptop is lightweight and convenient to use at all times. The Surface Go 3 measures around 544 grams to be specific, which makes it easy to carry during traveling or daily commuting as well. The Surface Go 3 also comes preinstalled with all Microsoft apps such as Microsoft 365, Teams, Edge, and more. Also Read - Halo Infinite multiplayer released for free: How to download and play

The Surface Go 3 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, which the company claims is around 60 percent faster when compared to the predecessor. It brings several interesting features such as optional LTE Advanced, all-day battery, built-in Microsoft security, and support for digital Pen and touch.

As for the availability, the Surface Go 3 will be available on Amazon from November 23. While the commercial SKUs will be available starting December through authorized resellers.

Commenting on the India launch of the Surface Go 3, Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India said, “we are pleased to bring the new Surface Go 3 to India, expanding our Surface portfolio for Windows 11. Throughout our history as Surface, we have seen that the most meaningful experiences come from innovation at the intersection of hardware and software. This idea was the catalyst for Surface—to build hardware that would not only be a stage for Windows but push the platform and the ecosystem forward. We hope that this new product will help more and more people to collaborate and create anytime and anywhere.”