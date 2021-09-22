Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio, the most powerful Surface yet

Microsoft has launched its first Surface Laptop Studio, which is the company’s most powerful Surface yet. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio serves as the successor to the Surface Book line. With this, the company brings in a major redesign, ditching the removable display design in favour of one that pulls forward, to transform the laptop into a Surface Studio. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Go 3 launched: Not much has changed, but it is 60 percent faster

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: Price, availability

Surface Laptop Studio starts at $1599.99 (approximately Rs 1,18,113) and goes up to $3,099.99 (approximately Rs 2,28,846). The Surface Laptop Studio, just like all of the other products launched today, will be made available on October 5 along with the release of Windows 11. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launched, gets major upgrades over the original Duo

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: Specifications

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio sports a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. The display has a resolution of 2400×1600 pixels. The company claims that the device comes with a new flexible Dynamic Woven Hinge, which is very durable and will allow the device to convert in between three modes: laptop, stage, and studio.

The laptop comes with a full keyboard and a new touchpad with haptics. You can use the keyboard in laptop mode. In the stage mode, you will skip the keyboard bringing the display towards you. The company claims that this angle is designed for gaming, streaming, or presenting. In the studio mode, the laptop converts into a tablet and is perfect for writing, sketching and more.

The base looks pretty unique and houses the Surface Slim Pen 2, which you are required to purchase separately. The device is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors. The Core i5 models will come with Intel Iris Xe graphics, whereas, the Core i7 variants will come with Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The laptop comes with 16GB/32GB of RAM along with up to 2TB of removable SSD storage.

Similar to the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Laptop Studio will also come with two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. It will also come with the usual Surface Connect charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.