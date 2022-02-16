Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop Studio in September last year. Now, almost five months later, the company is bringing its Surface Book successor to India. The company announced that the newly launched Surface Laptop Studio is already up for pre-orders via authorised retail and online partners in India. It will go on sale in India starting March 8 via commercial authorised resellers and select retail and online partners. Also Read - End of work-from-home? This IT company is calling its employees back to office

The company said that the customers who book the newly launched laptop during the pre-order period between February 15 and March 7 will get a Slim Pen 2 stylus worth Rs 11,399 for free.

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio: Price

As far as the pricing is concerned, the newly launched Surface Laptop Studio starts in India at Rs 1,56,999. It is available in a total of seven configurations out of which two are available for both enterprises and customers while the remaining five models are available only for enterprise customers.

The variant with 11th-gen Intel core i5 SoC, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs Rs 1,56,999 for enterprises and Rs 1,65,999 for the customers, while the variant with 11th-gen Intel core i7 SoC, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space costs Rs 2,01,399 for enterprises and Rs 2,15,999 for the customers.

The variant with 11th-gen Intel core i5 SoC, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space costs Rs 1,74,699, while the variant with 11th-gen Intel core i7 SoC, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage space costs Rs 2,54,699. Similarly, the variant with 11th-gen Intel core i7 SoC, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of Quadro storage space costs Rs 3,07,999 while the variant with 11th-gen Intel core i7 SoC, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of Quadro storage space costs Rs 3,43,499. Lastly, the variant with 11th-gen Intel core i7 SoC, 32GB of RAM and 2TB storage space costs Rs 2,90,999.

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio: Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features a 14.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a resolution of 2,400×1,600 pixels and 10-point multi-touch support. It is powered by the quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core processors that are coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. While models with the Intel Core i5 SoC feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, the ones with the Intel Core i7 SoC come with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti dedicated GPU. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 OS.

On the audio front, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio supports quad omnisonic speakers, dual far-field studio mics and Dolby Atmos. On the camera front, it has a 1080 pixel front-facing camera.

As far as the battery is concerned, Microsoft says that the models with Intel Core i5 processors offer up to 19 hours of life and come with a bundled 65W Surface Power Supply adaptor. On the other hand, the The models with Intel Core i7 SoC claim to offer up to 18 hours of battery life and they come with a 102W Surface Power Supply adaptor.

For connectivity, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio offers two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Surface Connect port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth version 5.1.