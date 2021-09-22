comscore Microsoft launches Surface Pro 8 along with the new Surface Slim Pen 2: Price, specifications
Microsoft launches Surface Pro 8 along with the new Surface Slim Pen 2: Price, specifications

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 launched: Here's everything you need to know about the new Surface Pro 8, from its price and availability to its specifications and features.

The first product that Microsoft during its Surface event launched, was the Surface Pro 8. This is the biggest upgrade to the Surface Pro lineup since the Surface Pro 3. It comes with a 120Hz display, Thunderbolt 4 support, an upgraded Surface Slim Pen 2 and much more. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Surface Pro 8 2-in-1. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launched, gets major upgrades over the original Duo

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Price, availability

Microsoft has not revealed the pricing details for the Surface Pro 8. It will be made available in the US and select other markets on October 5, with the launch of Windows 11. The company has not revealed, when it will be making this device available in the Indian market. Also Read - Windows 11 release on October 5: How to check if your PC can install Windows 11 or not

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: Specifications

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sports a 13-inch PixelSense Flow Display with support for Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology. The display will run at 60Hz by default, but will jump to 120Hz dynamically for touch or stylus tasks. It is powered by 11th-gen Intel quad-core processors paired with up to 32GB of internal storage. Also Read - Microsoft Surface event today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

With the Surface Pro 8, Microsoft finally brings support for Thunderbolt 4, via two USB Type-C ports. With help of Thunderbolt 4, you can connect the Surface Pro 8 to multiple 4K displays or even use an external GPU. Apart from the two USB Type-C posts, come with the usual Surface Connect port for charging.

The new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard comes with the new Surface Slim Pen 2. This is a similar combo you will find with the Surface Pro X. However, the new Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and the Surface Slim Pen 2 are much more advanced than the earlier combo. The stylus charges in the keyboard base. It also comes with a built-in haptic motor, which the company claims to replicate the feeling of writing on paper. The new Surface Slim Pen 2 features reduced latency and better precision, with a redesigned tip.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2021 9:22 PM IST

