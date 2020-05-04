comscore Microsoft launches three Surface laptops in India: Check prices
News

Microsoft launches Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3: Check price in India

Laptops

The latest Surface Pro X laptop is only available in Matte Black color option and is priced at Rs 98,999 in India.

  Published: May 4, 2020 4:36 PM IST
microsoft surface laptop 3

Microsoft has launched new laptops in India and has even revealed the price and availability details of the products.  The latest Surface Pro X laptop is only available in Matte Black color option and is priced at Rs 98,999 in India. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model (LTE). The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 device is only available in Platinum and Matte Black.

The base variant of this device will cost you Rs 72,999, which is for the 4GB + 128GB model (i3 processor). The 8GB + 128GB variant (i5 processor) is priced at Rs 88,999. The Surface Pro 7 (i5, 8GB RAM) 256GB storage model comes with a price label of Rs 1,16,999. Microsoft is also offering the 16GB + 256GB configuration with i7 processor, and you can get this model for Rs 1,41,999.

The third device that Microsoft has launched in India is Surface Laptop 3, which is available Platinum and Matte Black. The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 is priced at (i5, 8GB) Rs 98,999, which is for the 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB configuration with the i9 processor is listed with a price label of Rs 1,16,999. Do note that this price is for the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3. Microsoft will be selling this in only Matte Black.

Microsoft Teams security vulnerability allowed attackers to hijack accounts via malicious links and GIFs

This Microsoft laptop ships with the Intel 10 generation core processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM. The laptop comes with fast charging support. The company claims that the charger can top up the laptop up to 80 percent in about one hour. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 technology, USB Type-C port, and can deliver up to 11.5 hours of battery life, as per the company.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, and it even offers support for Surface Pen. The device packs an Intel 10th gen core processor, which is backed by up to 16GB RAM. It sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera too. The company claims that this Microsoft laptop can deliver 10.5 hours of battery life. Lastly, the Microsoft Surface Pro X laptop comes with a 13-inch display and Microsoft’s SQ1 processor with up to 16GB of RAM. It supports two USB ports and can deliver up to 13.5 hours of battery life, as per the brand.

  Published Date: May 4, 2020 4:36 PM IST

