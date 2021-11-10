Microsoft has launched new products built specifically for students and teachers. The company has introduced a new Surface Laptop SE and Windows 11 SE operating system. The new operating system is built for laptops that come with entry-level specifications. The Surface Laptop SE, on the other hand, will be the cheapest offering in Microsoft’s Surface line-up. Microsoft has priced it at $249 (roughly Rs 18,500). Also Read - OneDrive app to stop supporting cloud sync from March 1, 2022 on these Windows versions

Windows 11 SE

Windows 11 SE is a cloud-first operating system that comes with a simplified design. The OS provides management tools that are optimized for low-cost devices in educational settings.

Microsoft claims that Windows 11 SE will also provide teachers with a simple, distraction-free experience. IT Administrators will be in control of application installation, features, and setting changes. For users who need more applications or access to more apps in the store, Windows 11 Pro Education will continue to be available.

Who can buy Windows 11 SE devices

Microsoft will not restrict sales of Windows 11 SE devices but they are not likely to be available at retail. Since Windows 11 SE is intended for educational organizations that use cloud-based identity management and security for their students and devices, there are certain restrictions built within the OS.

Customers buying personal devices would not want the restrictions that these devices come with, so stores are not likely to sell them. Educational institutions will be able to acquire the laptops running on the Wndows 11 SE via the OEMs.

Microsoft has announced that most Windows 11 SE devices are likely to hit the market during Education Buying Season, which kicks off after the BETT Conference in London in January 2022.

Limitation of the Windows 11 SE

Windows 11 SE can only run apps that run in a browser, either in Edge or Chrome, which is common for education apps. Web apps do not require installation on the device. Windows 11 SE limits the applications that can be installed on the device, sometimes called native applications or Win32 applications.