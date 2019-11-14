comscore Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 November 2019 update | BGR India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 November 2019 update
News

Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 November 2019 update

Laptops

The Windows update is available for users seeking to install the latest release. Those looking tp install the update can open their Windows Update settings.

  • Published: November 14, 2019 4:03 PM IST
Microsoft

Microsoft has begun rolling out its latest Windows 10 November 2019 Update to compatible devices. It is pertinent to note that unlike most of the company’s significant Windows 10 updates, this update is more like the service packs found with previous versions of Windows operating system (OS).

“Today, we are announcing that the Windows 10 November 2019 Update is now available for users on the most recent versions of Windows 10 who seek the new update via Windows Update,” John Cable, Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Microsoft, Nokia reunite after failed $7 billion smartphone deal

Also Read

Microsoft, Nokia reunite after failed $7 billion smartphone deal

“We have worked to make this a great experience for all devices, and an exceptionally fast update process for devices running the May 2019 Update,” Cable added.

The Windows update is available for users seeking to install the latest release. Those looking tp install the update can open their Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and select Check for updates. After the update appears, they can select Download and install now option.

National Cancer Awareness Day: Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

Also Read

National Cancer Awareness Day: Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

Last month, Microsoft shipped an update to bring new features, performance improvements and bug fixes. But at the same time, the update got issues in the form of broken Edge browser and Start Menu. According to Microsoft support documentation, the issue didn’t significantly impact a large number of users. Still, a good number of users voiced on Reddit and Microsoft Community Forum regarding the issue.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 4:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
News
Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 November 2019 update

Laptops

Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 November 2019 update

Samsung Galaxy A01 makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

16 team list of PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Prelims announced

Gaming

16 team list of PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Prelims announced

Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month

Gaming

Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

Samsung Galaxy A01 makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 November 2019 update

Laptops

Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 November 2019 update
Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month

Gaming

Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month
Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

News

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster
Microsoft, Nokia reunite after failed $7 billion smartphone deal

News

Microsoft, Nokia reunite after failed $7 billion smartphone deal
Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

News

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky vs Airtel Xstream Fibre : जानें किसका अनलिमिटेड ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान है बेस्ट

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale में सस्ती कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं ये सभी स्मार्टफोन

Nokia 6.2 के प्राइस में हुई कटौती, अब तक की सबसे सस्ती कीमत में खरीदें

Moto Razr फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Music Festival 2019 का टिकट 3 हजार में खरीदें, Katy Perry और Dua Lipa देंगी म्यूजिक परफॉर्मेंस

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
News
Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
Samsung Galaxy A01 makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent
OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know

News

OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update
Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

News

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more