Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 November 2019 update

Microsoft has begun rolling out its latest Windows 10 November 2019 Update to compatible devices. It is pertinent to note that unlike most of the company’s significant Windows 10 updates, this update is more like the service packs found with previous versions of Windows operating system (OS).

“Today, we are announcing that the Windows 10 November 2019 Update is now available for users on the most recent versions of Windows 10 who seek the new update via Windows Update,” John Cable, Director of Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

“We have worked to make this a great experience for all devices, and an exceptionally fast update process for devices running the May 2019 Update,” Cable added.

The Windows update is available for users seeking to install the latest release. Those looking tp install the update can open their Windows Update settings (Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update) and select Check for updates. After the update appears, they can select Download and install now option.

Last month, Microsoft shipped an update to bring new features, performance improvements and bug fixes. But at the same time, the update got issues in the form of broken Edge browser and Start Menu. According to Microsoft support documentation, the issue didn’t significantly impact a large number of users. Still, a good number of users voiced on Reddit and Microsoft Community Forum regarding the issue.

With inputs from IANS