comscore Microsoft sees cloud business growth, but supply chain still tight on Xbox, Surface laptop
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Microsoft sees cloud business growth, but supply chain still tight on Xbox, Surface laptop
News

Microsoft sees cloud business growth, but supply chain still tight on Xbox, Surface laptop

Laptops

Microsoft posted revenue of $13.3 billion for its July-September quarter, with better than expected performance in Windows OEM and gaming, Surface revenue declined 17 percent and 19 percent in constant currency on a strong prior-year comparable.

  • Published: October 27, 2021 6:49 PM IST
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

The global chip crunch has severely affected leading tech companies. As per report, the ongoing supply chain and chip shortages have hit Microsoft’s hardware plans and the company said that it expects revenue to decline to single digits as it continues to work through supply chain uncertainty, particularly in its premium devices. Also Read - Best laptops to buy under Rs 45,000 in October 2021: Dell Inspiron 3515, Acer Aspire 5, more

The tech giant said that in gaming, on a high prior-year comparable that included the launch of its new Xbox consoles and strength across Xbox content and services, it expects revenue growth in the high single digits. Also Read - Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December

“Console sales will continue to be impacted by supply chain uncertainty,” Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer at Microsoft, said in a statement late on Tuesday. Also Read - Microsoft releases fix for AMD CPU performance issue with new Windows 11 update

Giving a forecast for its next fiscal quarter (Q2 2022), Hood said that in the ‘More Personal Computing’ vertical, “We expect revenue between $16.35 billion and $16.75 billion despite ongoing supply chain constraints”.

The company posted revenue of $13.3 billion for its July-September quarter, with better than expected performance in Windows OEM and gaming. Surface revenue declined 17 percent and 19 percent in constant currency on a strong prior-year comparable.

In the earnings call with analysts, Hood said that if supply chain uncertainty reduces advertising budgets, “our results would be negatively impacted” for the next quarter.

“In Xbox content services, we expect revenue growth in the mid-teens with strong engagement on the Xbox platform in a holiday quarter that will include several AAA title launches,” the company noted.

Earlier this month, Microsoft launched Windows 11, the biggest update to its operating system in a decade.

“There has been a structural shift in PC demand emerging from this pandemic and we’re delighted with the early response to Windows 11. With every new generation of Windows, we also unlock the next generation of hardware innovation across our ecosystem,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

(With IANS inputs)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 27, 2021 6:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Diwali celebrations 2021: Best deals on home appliances under Rs 5,000
Photo Gallery
Diwali celebrations 2021: Best deals on home appliances under Rs 5,000
Diwali celebrations 2021: Best deals on home appliances under Rs 5,000

Photo Gallery

Diwali celebrations 2021: Best deals on home appliances under Rs 5,000

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000 with unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and more

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000 with unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and more

Twitter hits 211 mn daily users, defies Apple privacy changes

News

Twitter hits 211 mn daily users, defies Apple privacy changes

Amazon building an app which turns hosts into DJs: Report

News

Amazon building an app which turns hosts into DJs: Report

Tata Motors to invest Rs 15,000 crore in EVs over the next 4 years to launch 10 new EVs

Electric Vehicle

Tata Motors to invest Rs 15,000 crore in EVs over the next 4 years to launch 10 new EVs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000 with unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and more

Twitter hits 211 mn daily users, defies Apple privacy changes

Amazon building an app which turns hosts into DJs: Report

Tata Motors to invest Rs 15,000 crore in EVs over the next 4 years to launch 10 new EVs

5 movies and shows to watch this week on Netflix: Army of Thieves, Hypnotic, The Time it Takes, and more

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft sees cloud business growth, but supply chain still tight on Xbox, Surface laptop

Laptops

Microsoft sees cloud business growth, but supply chain still tight on Xbox, Surface laptop
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition trailer released

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition trailer released
Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December

Gaming

Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December
Microsoft releases fix for AMD CPU performance issue with new Windows 11 update

Laptops

Microsoft releases fix for AMD CPU performance issue with new Windows 11 update
Android apps now available on Windows 11, but only for beta testers

News

Android apps now available on Windows 11, but only for beta testers

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire ने परमानेंट बैन किए 10 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट, कहीं आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ये काम?

यूट्यूब में आया एक कमाल का फीचर, जानें खास बातें

Free Fire OB30 Update के बाद ये हैं गेम की 5 धांसू फीमेल कैरेक्टर, जीतने में करेंगी आपकी मदद

Reliance Jio ने 28 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ लॉन्च किया सस्ता प्रीपेड प्लान, कीमत 100 रुपये से कम

LEVC TX इलेक्ट्रिक कार जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगा गजब का डिजाइन और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe

News

Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs
Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions

Reviews

Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions
Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features

News

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000 with unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and more
Telecom
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000 with unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and more
Twitter hits 211 mn daily users, defies Apple privacy changes

News

Twitter hits 211 mn daily users, defies Apple privacy changes
Amazon building an app which turns hosts into DJs: Report

News

Amazon building an app which turns hosts into DJs: Report
Tata Motors to invest Rs 15,000 crore in EVs over the next 4 years to launch 10 new EVs

Electric Vehicle

Tata Motors to invest Rs 15,000 crore in EVs over the next 4 years to launch 10 new EVs
5 movies and shows to watch this week on Netflix: Army of Thieves, Hypnotic, The Time it Takes, and more

Entertainment

5 movies and shows to watch this week on Netflix: Army of Thieves, Hypnotic, The Time it Takes, and more

new arrivals in india

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Nokia C30
Nokia C30

12,499

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

17,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

31,999

Samsung Galaxy M52
Samsung Galaxy M52

29,999

Oppo F19S
Oppo F19S

19,990

IQOO Z5
IQOO Z5

29,990

Realme Narzo 50A
Realme Narzo 50A

11,499

Realme Narzo 50i
Realme Narzo 50i

7,499

Oppo A16
Oppo A16

16,990

Infinix Hot 11S
Infinix Hot 11S

13,999

Infinix Hot 11
Infinix Hot 11

11,999

Realme C25Y
Realme C25Y

11,999

Nokia C01 Plus
Nokia C01 Plus

6,999

Nokia G10
Nokia G10

13,999

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro
Apple IPhone 13 Pro

1,19,900

Apple IPhone 13 Mini
Apple IPhone 13 Mini

69,900

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers