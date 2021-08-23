Microsoft Windows Server 2022 launched ahead of Windows 11

Microsoft has started rolling out its next-gen Windows Server 2022 operating systems globally for mainstream users. The company has released three variants: Standard, Datacenter and Datacenter: Azure Edition. The mainstream support end date is October 13, 2026, and the extended support end date is slated at October 14, 2031. Also Read - Windows 11 latest update: Microsoft sending a warning email to users over latest builds

The LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) edition support has a support dateline of five years as standard, and a decade of extended support. The company has stated that Windows Server 2022 is touted as version 21H2 like Windows 10.

The company has stated that it plans to release new versions of Windows Server every two to three years. It has also stated that going forward, it will only will be releasing LTSC versions of Windows Server and no more Semi-Annual Channel releases.

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2022 brings in nested virtualisation on AMD processors, DNS-over-HTTPS and strong encryption for SMB. Some of these features have been requested by mainstream users for some time now.

Some other features include: