Microsoft Windows Server 2022 launched ahead of Windows 11

Microsoft has started rolling out its next-gen Windows Server 2022 operating systems globally for mainstream users. The company has released three variants: Standard, Datacenter and Datacenter: Azure Edition. The mainstream support end date is October 13, 2026, and the extended support end date is slated at October 14, 2031. Also Read - Windows 11 latest update: Microsoft sending a warning email to users over latest builds
The LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) edition support has a support dateline of five years as standard, and a decade of extended support. The company has stated that Windows Server 2022 is touted as version 21H2 like Windows 10. Also Read - Windows 11 download gets easier than ever before: How to install next gen Windows via ISO files
The company has stated that it plans to release new versions of Windows Server every two to three years. It has also stated that going forward, it will only will be releasing LTSC versions of Windows Server and no more Semi-Annual Channel releases. Also Read - Windows 11 brings a new Paint app with dark mode: Here's a look at the new interface
Windows Server 2022
Windows Server 2022 brings in nested virtualisation on AMD processors, DNS-over-HTTPS and strong encryption for SMB. Some of these features have been requested by mainstream users for some time now.
Some other features include:
- Apply advanced multi-layer protection against threats enabled easily with the secured-core server.
- Secure connectivity to business-critical assets with an additional layer of security during transport, including support for HTTPS and TLS 1.3 enabled by default.
- Manage and govern Windows Server on-prem with Azure Arc.
- Get better virtual machine management with the latest Windows Admin Center.
- Migrate file servers from on-premises to Azure with a new supported scenario in Storage Migration Service.
- Improve container application deployment with smaller image size for faster download and simplified network policy implementation.
- Update .NET applications with the new containerization tool in Windows Admin Center.