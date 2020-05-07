Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Comparison

Microsoft has launched the Surface Book 3, the third-generation performance laptop under Surface brand. It has a design that is identical to the original Surface Book but now comes with latest specifications. Interestingly, the launch comes just a couple days after the introduction of the updated 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro. With the new Surface Book 3, Microsoft is promising up to 50 percent performance improvement. Apple has similar claims as well. So, here is a look at how the flagship notebooks stack up against each other. Also Read - Apple announces WWDC 2020 virtual event will start on June 22

Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Design and Display

Microsoft Surface Book 3 comes in two screen sizes: 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes. Apple MacBook Pro now comes in 13-inch and 16-inch models. In terms of design, neither Apple nor Microsoft are making any major changes. Apple MacBook Pro, in particular, is updated with the new Magic Keyboard. This brings a scissor switch mechanism with key travel of 1mm. The 13-inch MacBook Pro can be purchased with either two thunderbolt 3 ports or four thunderbolt 3 ports. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10X confirmed for laptops, single-screen devices due to usage surge

Apple MacBook Pro comes in silver or space grey finish, which has become immediately recognizable in the industry. The 13-inch MacBook Pro has a Retina display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The 16-inch model has a 3072 x 1920 pixel. They support 500 nits of brightness, true tone and P3 wide color gamut. The 13.5-inch Surface Book has a display with a resolution of 3000 x 2000 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio. The 15-inch model outputs a resolution of 3240 x 2160 pixels. It displays more pixels per inch than Apple. Also Read - Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

The Surface Book 3 also comes with industrial engineering that shows Microsoft’s ability to engineer a great product. Right from the keyboard base to the touch display that detaches with the press of a button. The 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 weighs between 1.5 and 1.65Kgs while the 13-inch MacBook Pro weighs 1.4Kg for all the configuration. It is also thinner and definitely lighter than Microsoft’s offering in this segment.

The 15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 weighs 1.9Kg while the 16-inch MacBook Pro weighs 1.4Kg. The clamshell design of MacBook Pro makes it easy to carry around and also lighter. The Surface Book 3 comes only in silver color, which is fine. However, an additional color option would have made for a great refresh. These devices also show how design only gets minor refreshes in the age when the refresh cycle is coming down significantly.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Specifications

The 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 starts with 10th generation Intel Core i5-1035G7 processor with clock frequency of 1.2GHz. It can be maxxed with up to 1.3GHz 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7. Both are quad-core processors and there is an option for either integrated Intel Iris Plus or NVIDIA GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU with 4GB GDDR5 memory. There is up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. Depending on configuration, it comes with either a 65W or 102W power adapter.

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro, on the other hand, starts with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 and can be configured with up to 10th generation Intel Core i5. It relies on integrated Iris Plus Graphics, up to 16GB of 3733MHz LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB PCIe-based SSD storage. The 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 comes with two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C, two surface connect ports and a SDXC card reader. The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with either two or four Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports and 61W USB Type-C power adapter.

The 15-inch Surface Book 3 can be configured with up to 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU and GeForce GTX 1660Ti Max-Q GPU with 6GB GDDR6 memory. There is also an option for up to 32GB RAM and 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD storage. The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with 9th generation Intel Core i7 or Core i9 CPU and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M or 5500M graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. There is up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The port situation is almost similar with MacBook Pro offering four Thunderbolt 3 ports as standard. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15-inch has a 127W power adapter while MacBook Pro gets a 96W power brick.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Price

In the US, the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Book 3 starts at $1,599 and goes all the way up to $2,699 for the top-end configuration. The 15-inch model starts at $2,299 and goes all the way up to $3,399. The base 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and goes all the way up to $1,999. The 16-inch model starts at $2,399 and goes all the way up to $2,799. In India, the 13-inch MacBook Pro starts from Rs 1,22,990 while 16-inch model starts from Rs 1,99,900.