comscore Microsoft launches Surface Studio 2 Plus, Audio Dock, more: Check details
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Microsoft Surface Event 2022 Surface Studio 2 Plus Audio Dock Presenter Launched Check Details
News

Microsoft Surface event 2022: Surface Studio 2 Plus, Audio Dock, Presenter+ launched, check details

Laptops

The Microsoft Surface 2+ costs $4,499.99 (Rs 3,70,225 approx.) and it will go on sale in select countries on October 25.

Highlights

  • Microsoft today hosted its annual hardware event dubbed as Microsoft Surface event 2022.
  • At the event, Microsoft launched the Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ AIO.
  • Microsoft also launched two accessories -- Audio Dock and Presenter+ at the event.
Surface Studio 2+

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft today hosted its annual Surface event 2022 wherein the company launched the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5 laptops. In addition to these laptops, Microsoft also launched the Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one (AIO) at the Surface Event 2022. Also Read - Microsoft Surface launch event tonight at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch livestream, what to expect

The newly launched Surface Studio 2+ comes with a 28-inch PixelSense display with an aspect ratio of 3:2, a resolution of 4500 x 3000 pixels, Dolby Vision support, Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a Zero Gravity Hinge, which the company says transform the display into a creative canvas. Also Read - Microsoft to launch new Surface laptops, tablets at October 12 event

Aside from a big display, the Surface Studio 2+ AIO has 11th-gen Intel Core i7 H-Series processor in its core, which the company says provides up to 50 percent faster CPU performance compared to the Surface Studio 2. The company has also added the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which the company says doubles the graphics performance. The AIO comes with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of solid-state drive for storage.

The Surface Studio 2+ comes with 1080p Full HD front facing camera for Windows Hello face authentication, Stereo 2.1 speakers with Dolby Atmos 5 for audio along with dual far field studio microphones. On the connectivity front, this newly launched AIO sports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Wireless 5.1, three USB-C ports with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.1, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Gigabit Ethernet port. For security, the laptop has TPM 2.0 chip.

The Microsoft Surface 2+ runs Windows 11 Pro and it comes preloaded with Microsoft 365 apps. It also features support for Surface Pen which comes with an Integrated magnetic storage in the box.

Coming to the pricing and availability, the Microsoft Surface 2+ costs $4,499.99 (Rs 3,70,225 approx.) and it will go on sale in the US on October 25. There is no word on availability in India yet.

Microsoft Presenter+

In addition to the Surface Studio 2+ AIO, Microsoft also launched the Microsoft Presenter+, which the company says is a Teams-enabled presentation tool, that is aimed at helping users to advance slides, mute/unmute, direct audience’s attention with the screen pointer, and join a meeting whether in the room, over Microsoft Teams, or other meeting apps.

The Microsoft Presenter+ can be connected via Bluetooth and it comes with customisable controls.

Microsoft Audio Dock

The Microsoft Audio Dock enables users to connect various accessories while also enabling them to manage their meetings. It comes with an HDMI port, two USB-C ports, and USB-A port along with a pass-through PC charger. It comes with built-in omnisonic speakers for sound and dual forward-facing, noise-reducing microphones and integrated mute control.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 8:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Microsoft launches Surface Studio 2 Plus, Audio Dock, and more: Check details
Laptops
Microsoft launches Surface Studio 2 Plus, Audio Dock, and more: Check details
Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

News

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more

Byju's to sack up to 2,500 employees: Here's why

News

Byju's to sack up to 2,500 employees: Here's why

5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung Under Rs 15,000 in India

News

5G in India: Best 5G Smartphones From Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung Under Rs 15,000 in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Soon you will be able to use iCloud, Apple Photos on your Windows 11 PC

Microsoft launches Surface Studio 2 Plus, Audio Dock, and more: Check details

Hyundai Creta Facelift to Mahindra XUV 400: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India

Mahindra XUV 400 to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Top 5 new upcoming cars launching in India:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 2 Surface Pro 9 with 5G launched: Price, specifications and more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More
JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price

News

JioBook Launched at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Know its Features and Price
Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices