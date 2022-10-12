Microsoft today hosted its annual Surface event 2022 wherein the company launched the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5 laptops. In addition to these laptops, Microsoft also launched the Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one (AIO) at the Surface Event 2022. Also Read - Microsoft Surface launch event tonight at 7.30 pm IST: How to watch livestream, what to expect

The newly launched Surface Studio 2+ comes with a 28-inch PixelSense display with an aspect ratio of 3:2, a resolution of 4500 x 3000 pixels, Dolby Vision support, Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a Zero Gravity Hinge, which the company says transform the display into a creative canvas.

Aside from a big display, the Surface Studio 2+ AIO has 11th-gen Intel Core i7 H-Series processor in its core, which the company says provides up to 50 percent faster CPU performance compared to the Surface Studio 2. The company has also added the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which the company says doubles the graphics performance. The AIO comes with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of solid-state drive for storage.

The Surface Studio 2+ comes with 1080p Full HD front facing camera for Windows Hello face authentication, Stereo 2.1 speakers with Dolby Atmos 5 for audio along with dual far field studio microphones. On the connectivity front, this newly launched AIO sports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Wireless 5.1, three USB-C ports with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.1, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Gigabit Ethernet port. For security, the laptop has TPM 2.0 chip.

The Microsoft Surface 2+ runs Windows 11 Pro and it comes preloaded with Microsoft 365 apps. It also features support for Surface Pen which comes with an Integrated magnetic storage in the box.

Coming to the pricing and availability, the Microsoft Surface 2+ costs $4,499.99 (Rs 3,70,225 approx.) and it will go on sale in the US on October 25. There is no word on availability in India yet.

Microsoft Presenter+

In addition to the Surface Studio 2+ AIO, Microsoft also launched the Microsoft Presenter+, which the company says is a Teams-enabled presentation tool, that is aimed at helping users to advance slides, mute/unmute, direct audience’s attention with the screen pointer, and join a meeting whether in the room, over Microsoft Teams, or other meeting apps.

The Microsoft Presenter+ can be connected via Bluetooth and it comes with customisable controls.

Microsoft Audio Dock

The Microsoft Audio Dock enables users to connect various accessories while also enabling them to manage their meetings. It comes with an HDMI port, two USB-C ports, and USB-A port along with a pass-through PC charger. It comes with built-in omnisonic speakers for sound and dual forward-facing, noise-reducing microphones and integrated mute control.