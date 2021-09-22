Microsoft Surface Go 3 launched: Not much has changed, but it is 60 percent faster

Microsoft at its Surface event today unveiled the new Surface Go 3 laptop. However, not much has changed, apart from it getting updated processors. While the design might be the same, the new Surface Go 3 is claimed to be 60 percent faster compared to the Surface Go 2. Microsoft is positioning the Surface Go 3 as a family device and it even comes with a dedicated Kids Mode. Here we will be taking a look at everything that the new Surface Go 3 has to offer over the Surface Go 2. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launched, gets major upgrades over the original Duo

Microsoft Surface Go 3: Price, availability

Microsoft Surface Go 3 is priced at $399.99 (approximately Rs 29,514) for the base model. The device is currently available for pre-ordering in "select markets". The LTE models are not yet available, but Microsoft has said that they will be made available "in the coming months." The Surface Go 3 will start shipping on October 5 alongside the launch of the Windows 11.

Microsoft Surface Go 3: Specifications

Microsoft Surface Go 3 sports the same 10.5-inch display as the Surface Go 2, with a resolution of 1920×1280 pixels. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or the Core i3-10100Y processors. This is an advancement over the Surface Go 2, which came with the Gold 4425Y or the Core m3 processors.

The new Surface Go 3 comes with the same design, cameras, speakers, ports and the same dimensions as the Surface Go 2. The company claims that the processor bump will help the Surface Go 3 perform 60 percent faster compared to its predecessor. It comes with 4GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of SSD storage.

It will run the company’s latest Windows 11 operating system with support for Windows Hello facial recognition. Commercial devices will run Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro. There is also an LTE option, which will be made available at a later date. The company claims that the LTE variant will be able to deliver an all-day battery life.

The Surface Go 3 also comes with the Microsoft Pen Protocol. However, you will have to buy a stylus separately as it is not bundled with one.