Microsoft officially launched its first Windows 11 preloaded Surface Go 3 in India. The Go 3 is available for pre-order on the Amazon India website. The device comes with features like inbuilt Windows 11 OS support, 1080p camera, studio microphone, Dolby Audio, 10.5-inch touch display. The new Surface model was announced in September, including Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, and Surface Duo 2. Also Read - Microsoft launches Surface Go 3 in India with Windows 11 inbuilt, pre-orders begin today

Microsoft Surface Go 3 will face tough competition with Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. So here’s a comprehensive comparison of all three tabs with price and specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi variant launched in India: How to get under Rs 40,000

Microsoft Surface Go 3 price

The top-end model of the Microsoft Surface Go 3 comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage, priced at Rs 62,999. The 10th-gen Intel Pentium Gold processor model of the Microsoft Surface Go 3 also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage available at Rs 57,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Tab S7 FE launched in India: Price, features and more

A variant of this tablet is also equipped with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, which gets 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. The price of this model is Rs 47,999. There is also a low-end version of the Microsoft Surface Go 3, priced at Rs 42,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs. 55,999 for the Wi-Fi variant with 128GB of storage, and at Rs. 63,999 for the LTE variant with the same storage.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 44,999.

Surface Go 3 vs Lenovo P11 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S7

Surface Go 3 comes pre-installed with all Microsoft apps like Microsoft 365, Teams, Edge. The Surface Go 3 is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, which the company claims is about 60 percent faster than the older model. It also has interesting features like optional LTE Advanced, an all-day battery, built-in Microsoft Security, digital pen, and touch support.

Talking about the hardware, Microsoft Surface Go 3 is very similar to Surface Go 2. It has a 10.5-inch touch display with an aspect ratio of 3:2. The tablet also comes with 1080p cameras at the front and rear and is equipped with Dolby Audio sound technology. In addition, there are studio microphones for a better video chatting experience.

However, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro features an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, along with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage, an 11.5-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) OLED display, a dual rear 13-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The company has provided an 8-megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8-megapixel Infrared (IR) camera sensor at the front.

Whereas Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes with Android 10 and features an 11-inch WQXGA display and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens at the front.

The Galaxy Tab S7 packs an 8,000mAh battery that the company claims can deliver up to three hours of video playback on a single charge.