Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launch in April, specifications revealed: Report

Microsoft is currently working on the next-generation Surface Laptop 4, which is expected to launch this year. According to a new report by WinFuture, the company will launch the device sometime in April. Apart from this, the report also reveals key features of the upcoming flagship laptop.

According to the report, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will launch with both Intel and AMD options. The AMD models will be powered by the Ryzen 4000 mobile series including the Ryzen 5 4680U and the Ryzen 7 4980U processors. The Intel models will be powered by the 11th-generation Core i processors, including the Core 15-1145G7 and the Core i7-1185G7 processors.

Apart from the processors, not much seems to have been changed. The upcoming device will reportedly be made available in 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, which is the same as the Surface Laptop 3 models. The 13.5-inch model will feature a resolution of 2256×1504 pixels and the 15-inch model will feature a resolution of 2496×1664 pixels. Both models will feature a 3:2 aspect ratio.

The AMD models will come with RAM of up to 16GB and the Intel models will max out at 32GB of RAM. The Intel models will come with up to 1TB of internal storage and the AMD version will max out at 512GB.

Microsoft Surface will feature a similar build to the Surface Book 3, thus introducing minimal changes to the chassis over the Surface Laptop 3.

If this report is believed to be true, with the new chipsets we will get to see improvements in the battery life of the new devices, along with the improvements in the performance.

We recommend that you take this report with a pinch of salt, considering as at this stage all of these are just rumours.