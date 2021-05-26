Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India with starting price of more than 1 lakh

Microsoft has finally launched its Surface Laptop 4 in India. The company has brought both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models to the country. It is specially optimised to run the company’s in-house apps and experiences. The laptop is offered in 11th-generation Intel Core and or AMD Ryzen processors paired with up to 16 GB of RAM. Also Read - Microsoft Build 2021 Developers Conference: What to expect, how to watch and more

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Price in India

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts at Rs 1,02,999 for the base 13.5-inch model, which comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The AMD Ryzen 7 4980U powered 15-inch model is priced at Rs 1,34,999. The 13.5-inch model powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage is priced at Rs 1,51,999. The highest-spec variant is priced at Rs 1,77,999.

The device is currently available via Amazon, commercial resellers and offline retail stores. It has been made available in the Black and Platinum colour options.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Specifications

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sports 13.5-inch and 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen displays. It is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core and or AMD Ryzen Mobile processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop features Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos support along with a studio microphone array. It also comes with an HD front-facing camera with low-light capability. It features a standard chicklet style keyboard with a large trackpad with support for gestures. It also features Windows Hello face authentication for security.

The company claims that the AMD Ryzen variant can deliver a battery life of up to 19 hours on a single charge, whereas, the Intel variant can last for up to 17 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB Type-A and a 3.5mm headphone jack.