News

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched: Intel, AMD options offered

Laptops

Microsoft claims that the processor improvements have helped it achieve up to 70 percent more performance over the Surface Laptop 3.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has launched its new Surface Laptop 4, powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel processors and or AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series processors. The new laptop is offered in two display sizes 13.5-inch and 15-inch. It will be made available on sale starting April 15 in the US, Canada and Japan. The company has not revealed when the device will be made available in India and which all variants will be launched. Also Read - Microsoft could hold major gaming event this month: Here's what we know

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Price

Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop 4 starts at $999 (approximately Rs 56,146) for the AMD variants and at $1,299 (approximately Rs 73,028) for the Intel version. Also Read - Cortana no more available on Android, iOS devices, will be limited to Windows 10

The price difference could be because Microsoft is using the last-gen AMD’s Zen 2-based chips, instead of the latest 5000 series processors for its AMD Ryzen Edition Surface Laptop. Also Read - Microsoft will soon allow all Xbox users to play free-to-play multiplayer games without a Gold membership

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Specifications & features

Microsoft claims that the processor improvements have helped it achieve up to 70 percent more performance over the Surface Laptop 3 along with increased battery life. The new Surface Laptop 4 maintains the same design as its predecessor. It will be made available in the classic platinum Surface style and a new ice blue colour option, both of which are Alcantara fabric. There are also matte black and sandstone colour options available in metal. The 15-inch versions will only come with platinum and matte black in metal.

The device is offered in two display sizes: 13.5-inch and 15-inch. It is powered by up to the 11th GenerationIntel Core i7 processor and or up to AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processor. The Intel variants will be offered with up to 32GB of RAM along with 512GB SSD storage, whereas, the AMD variants will cap out at 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. All of the Intel versions will come with Intel’s latest Iris Xe graphics.

All the models will run the company’s own Windows 10 Home operating system. The company claims that the 13.5-inch AMD model will be able to last for up to 19 hours on a single charge, whereas, the 15-inch variant will have a battery life of up to 17.5 hours. Coming to the Intel variants, the 13.5-inch version has a claimed battery life of up to 17 hours and the larger 15-inch model can last for up to 16.5-hours.

  • Published Date: April 14, 2021 1:38 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M3 Pro 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 5G का मजा

iPhone 13 Pro की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, मिलेगा ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और बहुत कुछ

Moto G20 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 से उठा पर्दा, जानें इसकी खूबियां

Redmi ला रहा पहला गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

