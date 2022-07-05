Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 73,999: Check availability

Microsoft India on Tuesday announced the availability of the new Surface Laptop Go 2 via commercial authorized resellers as well as online and retail partners like Amazon.in and Reliance Digital. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 with 8GB+128GB storage will be available for Rs 73,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant will be available for Rs 80,999 for consumers.

Meanwhile, the laptop with 4GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 16GB+256GB storage will be available for Rs 79,090, Rs 85,590, Rs 91,690 and Rs 1,04,590, respectively, for businesses.

“When we first introduced Surface Laptop Go, the world was navigating profound changes in the way each of us connects both to people and experiences. The Windows PC became more essential than ever for work, school, play, and social connections,” Bhaskar Basu, Country Head – Devices (Surface), Microsoft India, said in a statement.

“We are delighted to bring the new Surface Laptop Go 2 to India. Whether you are seeking the perfect product to take with you on vacation, or a premium device for your work or learning experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is everything you need in a package that is light, reliable, elegant, and more secure,” Basu added.

Surface Laptop Go 2

The Surface Laptop Go 2 boasts an ultra-portable form factor and weighs 1.12 kg. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (quad-core), paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage in consumer-centric models and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage in enterprise-centric models.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 supports Windows Hello through the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. It has a 12.4-inch touch display of 3:2 aspect ratio, an HD camera, and dual studio mics. The laptop’s keyboard has 30 per cent more key travel than a MacBook Air and is complemented by the large precision trackpad, the company claims.

In terms of connectivity, the Surface Laptop Go 2 includes a single USB-C and USB-A port along with a headphones jack.

In addition, retail customers can get Surface Arc Mouse (worth Rs 7499) with the device at no additional cost. Offer available from select partners till stocks last. Surface Arc Mouse color may vary basis availability.