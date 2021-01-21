Microsoft Surface Laptop Go launches in India: Prices, specs and more

Microsoft has just launched the Surface Laptop Go in India as the most affordable laptop it sells, slotting right above the Surface Go tablets. The Surface Laptop Go is essentially a 12-inch Windows 10 laptop that offers all the essentials to deliver a decent Windows 10 experience. Microsoft is using the slightly older 10th Gen Intel Core processors on this model. The consumer variants start at a price of Rs 71,999 whereas the commercial versions start at a lower price of Rs 63,499. Also Read - Vaio is finally back in India: Launches Vaio E15, SE14 premium sleek laptops

For consumers, the base version of the Surface Laptop Go starts at Rs 71,999 with a 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a high-end variant with 256GB storage that costs Rs 91,999, using the same Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM. Commercial customers will get a lower-priced base version at Rs 63,499 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s also an option for them to go for the ultimate variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, costing Rs 110,999. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched with removable SSD, 11th Gen Intel Core processors

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go specifications

The Surface Laptop Go is basically a 12-inch Windows 10 laptop designed for students and commercial places. The display measures 12.4-inches in a 3:2 aspect ratio and has support for touchscreen input. The laptop is lightweight at 1.11Kg but gets a full-size QWERTY keyboard as well as trackpad. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

The entire range uses the Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor and offers different RAM as well as storage capacities. Apart from the base model that uses the eMMC storage, all the other variants rely on an SSD storage. Connectivity options on this laptop include a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone hack, Wi-Fi 6: 802.11ax, and Bluetooth 5.0. It runs on Windows 10S out of the box, which means you can’t install apps from outside the Microsoft Store.

The Surface Laptop Go also offers the convenience of a fingerprint sensor reader using the convenience of Windows Hello. The same method can also be used to secure OneDrive Personal Vault files. Microsoft also brings built-in Studio Mics, Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio and 720p HD camera to enhance video calls.

While these come across as well-built options across the price categories, alternatives at similar prices offer much better specifications. Some variants of the Surface Laptop Go compete directly with the HP Envy and Asus Zenbook 13 series laptops.