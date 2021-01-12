Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched: Price, specifications

The WiFi-only variant comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the LTE variant comes with up to 16GB of RAM. (Image: Microsoft)

has launched its new 7+ with the latest Intel Tiger Lake processors. This is basically an upgraded Surface Pro 7 with a similar design but an upgraded processor, more RAM and LTE option. The device is still sporting the unibody magnesium alloy design with hidden perimeter venting. Also Read - Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in Jan 2021

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: Price

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is being offered in multiple configurations and two colour options; Matte Black and Platinum. The base Surface Pro 7+ starts at $899 (approximately Rs 66,000) for the WiFi-only variant, whereas the base LTE model starts at $1,149 (approximately Rs 84,400). Also Read - How to take screenshots on Windows 10 laptop, Apple MacBook

The 2-in-1 has initially been launched in the select markets across North America, Asia and Europe, with shipping starting from the end of this week.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: Specifications

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ sports a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736×1824 pixels and support for 10-point multi-touch. It is powered by up to the 11th-Gen -1165G7 processor. The LTE variant though has a maximum configuration of the 11th-Gen -1135G7 processor. Both the i5 and i7 variants come with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, whereas, the Core i3 model is bundled with Intel UHD Graphics.

The WiFi-only variant comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the LTE variant comes with up to 16GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the device comes with up to 1TB of SSD storage for the WiFi variant and up to 256GB of SSD storage for the LTE variant. The device comes with a removable SSD, which the company states will help with the security and privacy needs of business and educational organisations. It runs the company’s own operating system.

For audio, the laptop features 1.6W stereo supported speakers paired with dual far-field studio mics.

It features an 8MP primary camera on the back with support for 1080p video recording. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera to make video calls.