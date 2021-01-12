Microsoft has introduced the Surface Pro 7+, the company’s new Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablet, designed specifically for businesses and schools. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ offers more battery life compared to the Surface Pro 7 and removable SSD. “Surface Pro 7+ joins the Surface for Business portfolio – offering the versatility, connectivity and security that business and educational institutions need to adapt to the changing landscape,” Microsoft said in a press release. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ sports the same unibody magnesium design as the Surface Pro 7. The 2-in-2 laptop gets a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2736 x 1824 pixels and a pixel density of 267 ppi. The Surface Pro 7+ comes with an optional LTE Advanced. The new laptop is said to be 23 percent lighter.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, said to offer 2.1 times faster performance compared to the Surface Pro 7 that packs 10th Gen Intel Core processors. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ offers up to 15 hours of battery life compared to up to 10.5 hours of battery on the Surface Pro 7.

The Surface Pro 7+ will be available in removable SSD options of 128GB or 256GB with Wi-Fi or LTE, while the 512GB or 1TB storage options are only available in the Wi-Fi variant. “Surface Pro 7+ will feature a removable SSD for data retention, to support the security and privacy needs of business and educational organizations.” Meanwhile, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is available with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD options. In addition, both USB-A and USB-C ports are offered on the Surface Pro 7+.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ features a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Microphones for enhanced video calling.

As for the pricing, the Surface Pro 7+ Wi-Fi model starts at a price of $899 in the US, which is around Rs 65,800 on conversion. The starting price of LTE Advanced configuration variant is $1,149 (Rs 84,000 approximately). Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ can be ordered by business and education customers in select markets across Asia, Europe and North America. Shipping will begin at the end of this week.