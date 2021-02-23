Microsoft has launched the Surface Pro 7+ and the Surface Hub 2S 85-inch in India. The Surface Pro 7+ is a minor upgrade to 2019’s Surface Pro 7, whereas, the Surface Hub 2S 85-inch is a large touchscreen device for business. Also Read - Microsoft Word to add text prediction feature starting next month

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-inch: Price in India

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is priced at Rs 83,999 for the base variant, which comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. The LTE options start at Rs 1,09,499. The highest configuration is offered at Rs 2,58,499, which comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The device can be purchased via authorised resellers in Black and Platinum colour options. Also Read - Microsoft Office 2021 for offline 'MS app' usage introduced, coming later this year

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch is priced at Rs 21,44,999 and will be made available to businesses from March 3. Also Read - Microsoft Teams suffers outage in major parts of the globe, causes delay in receiving messages

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: Specifications

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ sports a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a resolution of 2,736×1,824 pixels. It is powered by up to the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor for the Wi-Fi variant, whereas, the LTE variant is powered by up to the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor. The Core i5 and Core i7 processor variants come with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and the Core i3 variant comes with Intel UHD Graphics. The Wi-Fi variant comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and the LTE variant comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

The Wi-Fi variant comes with up to 1TB of removable SSD storage and the LTE variant comes with up to 256GB of removable SSD storage. It comes with 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and dual far-field studio mics. The device runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system. It features an 8-megapixel camera on the back along with a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85-inch: Specifications

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S sports an 85-inch 4K PixelSense display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The display features In-cell Touch with 20 simultaneous touch points. It is powered by the 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with Intel UHD Graphics 620. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with a 128GB SSD. It runs the company’s own Windows 10 operating system. This also features 3-way stereo speakers paired with four front-facing mid-range, two front-facing tweeters and one rear bass driver. It comes bundled with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Camera with 4K support and a 90-degree horizontal field of view.

Price sheet