Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro 8 in India. The new Surface will be available in India from February 15. The device will be available via commercial authorized resellers and authorized retail and online partners like Amazon and Reliance Digital. Pre-orders for the new Surface Pro 8 have already begun. Microsoft has also introduced the new Surface Pro 7+ and it will be available through retail and online partners from February 15.

Pricing

Surface Pro 8: The new Surface Pro 8 will start at a price of Rs 1,04,499. It will be available in 13 different configurations. The top variant of the Surface Pro 8 will be available at a price of Rs 1,73,599.

Surface Pro 7+: The Surface Pro 7+ starts at a price of Rs 83,999 and goes all the way to Rs 1,53,999 for the most expensive variant.

Surface 8 Pro

The Surface Pro 8 is pegged to be more than twice as fast as the Pro 7. It comes with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and is built on the Intel Evo platform. The Surface 8 Pro gets Windows 11 and offers up to 16 hours of battery life.

The Surface Pro 8 can be coupled with a kickstand, a detachable keyboard and a built-in Slim Pen storage and charging. Some of the configurations of the Surface come with LTE.

Display: The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen. The screen comes with Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology. It gets a 120Hz display refresh rate.

Camera: The Surface Pro 8 gets a 5MP front-facing camera, 10MP-4K rear-facing camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and dual far-field studio mics for better conference calls.

Surface Pro 7+

The Surface Pro 7+ comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, which the company claims provides 2.1 times faster performance, and battery life of up to 15 hours. In addition, with both USB-A and USB-C ports, Surface Pro 7+ offers the option to dock into external displays. The device integrates front and rear-facing cameras with 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field studio microphones.