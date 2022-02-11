Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Microsoft is currently working on a new Surface device, which will reportedly be faster than some AMD and Intel rivals. The device in question recently surfaced online in a Geekbench listing, revealing that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. According to WinFuture, the alleged Surface device is a laptop. Also Read - How to use LinkedIn in Microsoft Team

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is an ARM based flagship chipset for laptops. This is the world’s first 5nm chipset for the Windows PC platform. The company claims that the chip enables performance improvements of up to 85 percent from the previous generation and over 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. Also Read - Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

The Geekbench listing spots the product name as OEMVL OEMVL PRODUCT NAME EV2, which is in line with previous codenames of Surface devices, with the EV2 designation suggesting that the product has entered the hardware testing stage, which is also known as Equipment Verification Testing (EVT). Also Read - 16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

During the EVT stage, manufacturers ensure that everything in the hardware is functioning properly before finalizing the external and internal design.

According to the listing, the alleged Surface device has managed to achieve a single-core score of 1005 and a multi-core score of 5574. It further states that the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 can go heads up against the 25W-rated Intel and AMD processors in terms of multi-core performance. To put this in perspective, the Intel Core i7-1165G7 scores lower in multi-threaded workloads, but its single-core performance is still higher. The same is the case with competitive AMD chips.

As of now, it is unclear as to which device is Microsoft testing. According to WinFuture, the device in question is a Surface Laptop. We expect there to still be some time before we get any solid leaks since the device has recently entered the hardware testing stage.