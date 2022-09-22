Microsoft to launch new Surface laptops, tablets at October 12 event

Microsoft will hold the “Microsoft Fall 2022 Event” on October 12 to launch the next generation of Surface devices. The invite for Microsoft’s upcoming event has a wallpaper-like image with different colours and “save the date” written on it by what could be the next Surface Pen. The company has not revealed what it will launch next month, but rumours are rife that we will see a Surface 9 Pro and a Surface Laptop 5. Besides, there could be more Surface devices lined up for launch.

Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9, according to rumours, would offer customers a choice between Arm and Intel processors, which also means the Surface Pro X lineup will likely not go forward. The Surface 9 Pro is expected to be a 2-in-1 with either up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor or the Arm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 platform. The latter will support cellular connectivity, and this time it could feature support for 5G. According to Winfuture, the design of the Surface Pro 9 could be different from its predecessor and something that may have a hint of the Surface Pro X line.

Winfuture has reported that the Surface Pro 9 will come in a new “Forest” green colour and a “Sapphire” light blue colour alongside the regular black and silver variants. The screen size could still be the same at 13.5-inches. The price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 could start at €1,300, which is roughly Rs 1,03,600 and €100 more than the launch price of the Surface Pro 8.

Surface Laptop 5

The other major product lined up for launch at the October 12 event could be the Surface Laptop 5. According to Winfuture, it has not been able to find any evidence that the upcoming laptop will have an AMD version, unlike the Surface Laptop 4, which has both Intel and AMD options. However, Surface hardware chief Panos Panay recently took a selfie with AMD CEO Lisa Su, and this could be a major hint that an AMD-powered Surface Laptop 5 is on the cards. In this case, the upcoming SKU of the Surface Laptop 5 will use the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor that was unveiled at CES 2022.

The Surface Laptop 5 would come in a larger 15-inch size and could start at €1,200 (roughly Rs 95,600), which is the price for the 13.5-inch model.