Microsoft will soon stop selling Windows 10, but it isn t going away just yet

News

Laptops

Microsoft has quietly announced that it will stop selling its Windows 10 starting January 31, 2023. It’s a part of the company’s plan of winding down the OS.

Highlights

  • Microsoft launched Windows 10 OS in July 2025.
  • Microsoft will stop supporting Windows 10 OS in October 2025.
  • Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 on January 31, 2023.
windows 10

Microsoft has quietly announced that it will stop selling its Windows 10 operating system globally starting January 31, 2023. The list includes both Home and Pro versions of the Windows 10 OS. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera specifications ahead of launch

“More about Windows 10: January 31, 2023, will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale. Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025,” Microsoft says in the note on the purchase page of the Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro operating systems. The two operating system are available at a price of Rs 10,379 and Rs 16,515 respectively. Also Read - Samsung Innovation Campus program to up-skill 3,000 youth in AI, IoT and coding

It is worth noting that while Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro operating systems from the Microsoft Store starting January 31, 2023, the two versions are still expected to be available at other retailers like Amazon and other third-party retailers. The operating systems are still expected to come pre-installed on a lot of devices. “Customers have until January 31, 2023, to purchase Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro from this site,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge, confirming that the Windows 10 Home and the Windows 10 Pro are still likely to be available elsewhere. Also Read - Meta releases new features for end-to-end encrypted Messenger app

For the unversed, Microsoft launched the Windows 10 back in July 2015 and it has already confirmed that it will be sunsetting the operating system almost 10 years later in October 2025.

Under the circumstances, the company is prompting users to upgrade their personal computers to Windows 11 operating system. However, Windows 11 requires comes with a different set of minimum requirements on the hardware front.

Windows 11 minimum requirements

If you have a PC running the Windows 10 operating system and you want to upgrade it to Windows 11, here are the minimum requirements that you need to ensure in a bid to use the OS on your PC:

— A processor clocked at 1GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit SoC.

— At least 4GB of RAM.

— A storage capacity of at least 64GB.

— System firmware: UEFI and Secure Boot capable.

— Support for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.

— A graphics card that is compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.

— A PC with a high-definition display that is greater than 9-inches diagonally and 8-bits per color channel.

  Published Date: January 24, 2023 4:28 PM IST
