Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened

Microsoft in a blog post announcing the rollout of the new Windows 10 21H1 update, also confirmed that it no longer plans to release its Windows 10X operating system. The OS was originally announced back in 2019 and was supposed to run on dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo. It was supposed to be a lightweight and simplified version of Windows 10 with all the necessary features that a user would need specially designed for dual-screen devices.

Soon after the showcase, Microsoft announced that it had decided to prioritize Windows 10X for single-screen laptops instead of dual-screen laptops. Now it has announced that it will be integrating the features of Windows 10X within Windows 10 and its other products.

What Microsoft has said

"Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company," wrote John Cable, head of Windows servicing and delivery in the blog post.

The company has already started implementing some of the Windows 10X features inside of its Windows Insider preview builds. These features include the new app container technology in Microsoft Defender Application Guard, an enhanced Voice Typing experience, a modernized touch keyboard and more.

Does that mean no Surface Neo?

Now that the company has announced the cancellation of Windows 10X, we expect it to have shelved the dual-screen Surface Neo also. However, with advancements in Windows 10, we could get a much more advanced Surface Neo in the future running the full Windows 10 operating system.

What was Windows 10X?

Windows 10X was a stripped-down version of Windows 10 designed specifically for dual-screen devices. Plans changed, and earlier this year, Microsoft announced that Windows 10X would run on single-screen budget laptops as more of a competitor to Google‘s Chrome OS. The company even showcased a working demo of it in January, with a launch expected later this year.

This is not the first attempt at bringing a lightweight Windows version to market from Microsoft that it has abandoned. To recall, the first version was Windows RT, based on Windows 8, released alongside the original Surface tablet. Then the company again tried with Windows 10 S arrived in 2017, which it later converted into a mode for Windows 10.