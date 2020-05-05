Microsoft Windows 10X confirmed for laptops

Tech giant Microsoft recently announced that the company is re-shifting its focus to single-screen devices with Windows 10X. The change has come after the company has observed many people shift to single-screen devices after the pandemic. Microsoft has reportedly seen a 75 percent YoY increase in the time spent on Windows 10 during the pandemic. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass members playing twice as much since March: Microsoft

“The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices,” explains Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Windows, and devices chief. “With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways,” he added. Also Read - Microsoft launches Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3: Check price in India

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

The news to take away here is that Windows 10X will support single-screen devices first. This makes sense because most of the world is using single-screen devices right now to work from home and otherwise. Then the OS update will come to dual-screen devices. “We will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market,” says Panay. Also Read - Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

Windows 10X features a new interface with a more stripped-down, simplified layout of elements. Microsoft has started with UI changes that make basic tasks like multitasking, the Start menu and quick settings access faster and more efficient yet easy-to-use.

The Microsoft Build developers conference later this month will bring out more focus on the cloud-powered virtualization of Windows 10X. “We are going to share how we will reduce complexity for developers by making it easier than ever to build for all 1 billion Windows 10 devices, all at once,” says Panay. What changes apart from the user interface the new Windows 10X update will bring to single-screen devices and laptops remains to be seen. This is because 10X was originally planned and developed with dual-screen systems only in mind.