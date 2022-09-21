Microsoft Windows 11 2022 Update Amazon Appstore Preview Beta Offered To More Users

Microsoft today announced that the Windows 11 2022 update is being rolled out in over 190 countries with new updates such as the expansion of Amazon Appstore Preview to international markets, built-in Game Pass for Windows 11, new accessibility features, advanced security updates, and more. The updates include added security, enhanced gaming experience, new developer opportunities in Microsoft Store and more Also Read - How to enable Dynamic Lock on Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

Security, management, and flexibility in workplace

Windows 11 provides layers of hardware and software protection. Now, the new Microsoft Defender SmartScreen identifies when people are entering their Microsoft credentials into a malicious application or hacked website and alerts them. Smart App Control can also be used for businesses to block untrusted or unsigned applications, script files, and malicious macros from running on Windows 11 Also Read - How to copy text from images or from YouTube videos on your PC (Windows 11)

Inclusion in Windows 11

Microsoft claims nearly 1 in 5 people benefit from accessibility features on the PC. With this update Microsoft will deliver a set of new accessibility features including System Wide live captions to automatically generate captions from any form of audio content on Windows 11, voice access (preview) allows you to control your PC and author text using only your voice, and Natural Voices for Narrator mirrors natural speech more closely, creating more pleasant-sounding audio to assist in reading or browsing the web. Also Read - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in pics: From price to features, check all details

Enhanced gaming experience

Windows plans to expand the gaming experience of its users. To that end, Microsoft claims that this update will deliver performance optimizations to improve latency and unlock features like Auto HDR and Variable Refresh Rate on windowed games. And with Game Pass built right into Windows 11 through the Xbox app, players can access PC games.

More content and new developer opportunities in Microsoft Store

Through their partnership with Amazon, Microsoft is expanding the Amazon Appstore Preview to international markets, bringing more than 20,000 Android apps and games to Windows 11 devices. In addition to a growing catalog of apps and games, Microsoft is also moving to the next stage of the Microsoft Store Ads pilot.