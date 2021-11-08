Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Microsoft last month rolled out Amazon App Store support for Windows 11 users for them to run Android apps. At the time, the feature was only made available to Windows Insider Beta channel members. Now, the company has released a new update for the Windows Dev channel users, which brings support for Amazon App Store. Also Read - iOS users will have to go an extra mile to play games on Netflix

Microsoft revealed Windows 11's ability to run Android apps back in June, when it officially showcased the new operating system. It has partnered with Amazon and popular app developers to curate 50 apps for Windows Insiders, who are supposed to test and validate the feature across a broad set of hardware.

How to run Android apps on Windows 11

To test the feature, you will first have to be a part of the Windows Insider Beta or Dev channel. Apart from this, you will also be required to set your PC's region to the United States and make a US-based Amazon account to access the Amazon App Store.

Minimum requirements to access Amazon App Store on Windows 11

Windows 11

8GB RAM

SSD storage

8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, AMD Ryzen 3000 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c processor

If you are not a part of the Windows Insider program, you can run Android apps on Windows 11 using the Windows Subsystem for Android.

Microsoft has claimed that running Android apps and games on Windows 11 will feel familiar. The operating system allows users to run these apps side-by-side easily using the new Snap Layouts feature. Users can also pin the apps to their Start menu or Taskbar and interact with them via mouse, touch or pen input.

Windows 11 includes integration into Alt + Tab and Task view, using which you can quickly move back-and-forth between the most-used apps. Notifications from the Android apps will show up inside of the Action Center, while the clipboard will be shared between Windows apps and Android apps.