Microsoft Windows 11 second Insider Preview build released: What's new

Microsoft has started rolling out the second Windows 11 Insider Preview build, dubbed Windows 11 build 22000.65. The build is currently exclusive to the Windows Insider Programme Dev channel and is currently not recommended to be installed on your daily driver.

The Windows 11 build 22000.65 brings in a number of changes, improvements and fixes. However, most of the new features added to the build are relatively insignificant.

Microsoft Windows 11: New features and improvements

The Start bar gets a new Search Box.

The taskbar can now show up on multiple monitors. (This was a bug in the previous version)

Alert dialogue boxes have gotten a visual update.

Power mode settings will now be available inside of the Power & battery page in Settings.

Refresh option added.

.ps1 files now directly have a Run with PowerShell option.

Available snap layouts when using smaller PCs in portrait orientation have been optimized for that posture.

GIF selections are now available for Windows Insiders in China via the emoji panel.

volume mixer now has an option to troubleshooting sound problems.

There are a number of fixes including fixes to the Windows Print Spooler service PrintNightmare issue, Taskbar issues, Settings issues and more.

Known issues

Features are removed on upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or installing an update to Windows 11.

Search bar not responding at times.

Taskbar flickering.

Dragging items on the taskbar launches them.

Using Quick Settings to modify Accessibility settings may not save the selected state.

.exe files crash in a loop for Insiders using the Turkish display language when the battery charge is at 100 percent.

Install button not functional on various apps in the Store.

You can read about all the know problems in the build notes published by Microsoft.