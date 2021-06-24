Microsoft just lifted the veil off of its next-gen Windows 11 operating system. This is the first Windows product that Microsoft has announced since 2015 when it launched the Windows 10 operating system. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about Windows 11. Also Read - Windows 11 update: Release date, system requirements, how to download, is Windows 11 update free

Windows 11: Release date

Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will be made available to consumers some point in the Fall. Even though it did not provide us with a concrete date for the same, it did state that all major OEMs including Dell, HP, Asus, Acer and more already have Windows 11 ready laptops available in the market. Also Read - Microsoft prevents an Epic Games-Apple-like quarrel with Windows 11

Will Windows 11 be a free upgrade?

Windows 11 will be made available as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. To recall, Windows 10 was offered as a free update for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users. Also Read - Tecno goes flagship with Phantom X, brings 48MP selfie camera and 50MP main shooter

Why Windows 11? (Wasn’t Windows 10 the last Windows?)

Microsoft at the Windows 10 launch back in 2015, it said that this would be the last version of Windows and that it would commit to constant updates. However, Microsoft has now launched Windows 11, which will succeed Windows 10.

The company states that it wanted to provide users with a much more seamless and personal. It states that it wanted to provide its consumers with all the features they would require in the modern-day when we are using our PCs more and more. And for all of this, it was required to build a new Windows altogether, which is why it built Windows 11.

Windows 11: Features

Windows 11 is a complete redesign of Windows right from the boot screen to all the interface icons and then some. New features include a centred taskbar and a centred Start menu, similar to the macOS centred dock. The Start Menu has also been redesigned, which will allow users to scroll through their most used apps and other apps in a single click.

Windows 11 comes with Teams integration, which allows users to seamlessly use Teams inside of the Windows 11 UI. The new widgets located on the left side show up in a glass window to allow users to see all of the necessary things they want in one single place.

Windows 11 is much more touch friendly compared to Windows 10, with a new touch keyboard, larger touch layout, revamped snapping and much more. Apart from this, it comes with a Dark and Light mode too, which is similar to the one in Windows 10, but much better in terms of animations.

Gaming is another area where Windows 11 excells. The new operating system brings in Auto HDR, which will make games look a lot more better on the screen. The feature is already available on the Xbox Series X | S. It also comes with the Direct Storage API, which was first seen on the on the Xbox Series X | S. The Direct Storage API games can directly load assets to the GPU, bypassing the CPU, thus shedding the load and increasing speeds.

Windows 11 includes Xbox Game Pass integration directly via the Xbox app.

The overall interface looks pretty similar to Windows 10X, which was announced for dual screen devices in 2019 and was shelved earlier this year.

A new Microsoft Store

Microsoft has rebuilt the Microsoft Store from the ground up. The new Store gets a much cleaner design with much better search. The new Microsoft Store will allow developers to add any type of file extension apps. Also developers using their own commerce engines will be allowed to keep 100 percent of their earnings.

Android apps coming to Windows

Windows 11 will support Android apps, which users can download from the Amazon App Store. To help Windows support Android apps out of the box Microsoft is using the Intel Bridge technology.