Microsoft releases ISO images for Windows 11 vNext along with other builds

Microsoft for the first time has released the Windows 11 vNext ISO images. This is not tied to the next version of the OS, but a pre-release build.

Windows 11

(Representational Image)

Microsoft recently released the Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22454. It is the second Dev channel build that the company has released since its split away from the Beta channel. With this, you can now download an official ISO of the build. Currently, Windows 11 build 22454, build 22000.132, and Windows 10 build 19044.1202 are available to Insiders as ISO images. Also Read - Best laptops students can buy under Rs 30,000 in India in September 2021

Windows 11 vNext ISO images

This is the first time that the company has released Windows 11 vNext ISO images. This is not tied to the next version of the OS, but a pre-release build. With this build, the developers will be able to test out new features under a perpetual state of ‘vNext’. Also Read - Telegram Desktop version 8.0 update released brings in multiple highly requested features

The ISO images will prove to be very helpful, considering that if you were not in the Beta channel on June 24 and got kicked off, there is no way for you to enrol. But with the help of ISO images, you can still install the beta versions to test them out. Also Read - Windows 11 won't have Android apps support at October 5 official release

Microsoft has also released the Windows 10 build 19044 in the ISO format. It is a preview build of Windows 10 version 21H2. This has also been seeded to the Release Preview channel for people who had been kicked off of the Beta channel for not meeting the Windows 11 requirements.

The ISO images will come in handy for anyone who wants to perform a clean installation of the OS. Also, you will no more be required to first install Windows 11 and then enrol in the Dev channel to get your hands on Windows 11 vNext.

Currently, there are three versions of Windows 11 that you can download, including Windows 11, Windows 11 Enterprise, and Windows 11 Home. These are being rolled out via three channels Dev, Beta and Release Preview.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2021 6:07 PM IST

