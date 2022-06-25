comscore Microsoft Windows 8.1 coming to an end in January 2023
News

Microsoft Windows 8.1 to reach end of support in January 2023

Laptops

Microsoft said that it will not offer extended security opdate (ESU) programme for Windows 8.1. It also said Windows 10 will continue to be supported until October 14, 2025.

Windows 8

Image: Pixabay

Microsoft is set to bid adieu to Windows 8.1 early next year and will soon alerts users via notifications. Also Read - Best New Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July 2022: From Far Cry 5 to Last Call BBS

The tech giant is ending Windows 8.1 support in January 2023, and will begin pushing alerts to users next month. Also Read - Meta, Microsoft, other tech giants form metaverse standards body, except Apple: Check details

“Support for Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016, and support for Windows 8.1 will end on January 10, 2023,” the company said in an update. Also Read - Microsoft kills Internet Explorer: Take a look at its brief history

“Microsoft 365 Apps is no longer supported on Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 after they have reached their end of support dates. To avoid performance and reliability issues, we recommend that you move to a newer version of Windows,” the company added.

Microsoft will not offer extended security opdate (ESU) programme for Windows 8.1.

“After that date, if you’re running Microsoft 365, you’ll no longer receive updates for the Office apps; this includes feature, security, and other quality updates,” said the company, and advised users to upgrade to a supported operating system.

Most Windows 8.1 or Windows 8 devices will not meet the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11.

“As an alternative, compatible Windows 8 and 8.1 PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of the software,” said the company.

Windows 10 will continue to be supported until October 14, 2025.

Microsoft recommended users to take advantage of the latest hardware capabilities by moving to a new PC with Windows 11.

–IANS

  • Published Date: June 25, 2022 9:30 AM IST

