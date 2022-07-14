comscore MSI launches its new line-up of Gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications and more
News

MSI launches its new line-up of Gaming laptops in India: Details here

Laptops

The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to 100% increase in CPU performance.

MSI gaming laptops

MSI launches its new line-up of Gaming laptops in India: Details here

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops has launched its new line-up of gaming laptops equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel H series processors in India at a starting price of Rs 2,79,990. The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to 100% increase in CPU performance, the company claims. Also Read - MSI MAG Trident S mini gaming console design, key specs teased

The new gaming laptops can push the latest Intel HX processors to their limits with a 150W maximum turbo power. The exclusive MSI OverBoost technology also pushes the envelope with a combined 250W 1 power delivery to CPU plus GPU, promising the most immersive and premium gameplay. Also Read - Best Gaming Laptops to get during Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sales

MSI has included the world’s first Samsung Display QHD 240Hz OLED display on its new gaming laptop. It balances high resolution and refresh rate, and aims to deliver all the advantages of OLED, including super-low response time and more. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the Laptop category

Titan GT77

The Titan GT series has always been appreciated with its desktop-grade performance and strong cooling system. The machine consists of Cooler Boost Titian technology fans, 7 heat-pipes and a phase-change thermal pad. The Titan GT77 sports up to 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) of processing power, which aims to deliver doubled performance compared with the last-gen CPU.
T
he new Titan GT77 also comes with desktop-level expandability with 4 memory slots and 4 M.2 slots, supporting up to 128G of memory and 32TB of storage2 for tons of AAA game installations or multiple browsing tabs opened. It comes with mechanical keyboard with class-leading Cherry MX Ultra Low Switch. The brand-new Titan GT77 has packed desktop-caliber performance and expandability, and reshaped the way of desktop replacement with its 23mm-thin chassis.

Raider GE77 HX/67 HX

It is equipped with 16-core Intel HX processor, promising up to 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) of processing power. Gamers are favored by the combined 250W1 power of CPU and GPU, thanks to the exclusive OverBoost technology. The machine comes with world’s first QHD 240Hz OLED display on the latest Raider GE67 which balances resolution and refresh rate and super-wide DCI-P3 100% color gamut and super-high 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Vector GP76 HX/66 HX

The Vector GP Series is for gaming, engineering, or scientific computing, the company claims. With Cooler Boost 5 Technology, the Vector’s performance can reach up to 250W via MSI OverBoost. These features create a smooth and stunning gameplay for gamers.

  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 8:16 PM IST

