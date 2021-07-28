MSI launches multiple new gaming laptops under Leopard, Pulse, Katana series: Details here

MSI recently launched a slew of new gaming laptops in India. All of the new gaming laptops feature the latest 11th generation Intel processors paired with Nvidia’s latest RTX 30-series GPUs. These new gaming laptops join the company’s Leopard, Pulse and Katana series. Also Read - Best gaming laptops under Rs 1,00,000 in India: MSI GP65 Leopard, Dell G5 and more

MSI GP76, GP66 Leopard

MSI GP76 Leopard is priced at Rs 2,01,990 and the GP66 Leopard is priced at Rs 1,95,990. GP 76 sports a 17.3-inch full HD IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate, whereas the GP66 features a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Both the laptops come with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU. They also feature a per-key RGB backlit keyboard, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, NVMe M.2 SSD storage, stereo speakers, an HD webcam and more. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 50,000 in India in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Acer Aspire 3, more

MSI Pulse GL76, GL66

MSI Pulse GL76 is priced at Rs 1,45,990 and the Pulse GL66 is priced at Rs 1,39,990. Both the laptops are powered by up to an 11th Gen H series Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. The GL76 sports a 17.3-inch full HD IPS display with a 144Hz panel, and the GL66 comes with a 15.6-inch full HD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Both the laptops come with integrated MSI thermal grease and a redesigned cooling system with heat pipes, for generating more airflow for lower temperatures. Also Read - MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops with 11th-Gen Intel CPUs launched in India

MSI Katana GF76, GF66

The Katana GF76 is priced at Rs 1,11,990 and the Katana GF66 is priced at Rs 95,990. Katana GF76 sports a 17.3-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the GF66 sports a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Katana GF66 is powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti, or RTX 3050 mobile GPU.