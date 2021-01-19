The new Summit E15 and Prestige 15 will be available in India from January 24. (Image: MSI)

has updated its Summit, Prestige and Modern series of laptops with the latest Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. These refreshes include the Summit E15, Summit B15, Prestige 15, Prestige 14, Prestige 14 Evo, Modern 15 and Modern 14. Some of these laptops are based on the new platform. Also Read - MSI enters business laptop market with new Modern, Prestige and Summit series

MSI Summit E15 A11SCST starts at Rs 1,79,990, MSI Summit B15 A11M starts at Rs 1,23,990, A11SCX starts at Rs 1,34,990, MSI Prestige 14 A11SCX starts at Rs 1,28,990, MSI Prestige 14 Evo starts at Rs 95,990 for the base model, Modern 15 A11SB starts at Rs 95,990, MSI Modern 15 A11M starts at Rs 70,990, MSI Modern 14 B11SB starts at Rs 89,990 and the MSI Modern 14 B11M starts at Rs 55,990. Also Read - MSI introduces Gaming and Content Creation series laptops with 10th Gen Intel chips in India

The new Summit E15 and Prestige 15 will be available in India from January 24. The company did not provide us with a timeline on the rest, it just stated that they will be made available soon. Also Read - Intel 10th gen H-Series CPU is official: A look at laptops from Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, Acer and others

MSI Summit E15, B15: Specifications

Both the laptops feature a 15.6-inch 4K display and are powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The laptops come with DDR4 RAM paired with an M.2 SSD. The laptops can support up to 64GB of RAM.

MSI Prestige 15, 14, 14 Evo: Specifications

MSI Prestige 15 sports a 15.6-inch display with up to 4K resolution. The Prestige 14 sports a 14-inch 4K display and the Prestige 14 Evo sports a 14-inch full HD display. They come with up to an 11th-Gen processor, and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. Prestige 15 comes with up to 64GB of RAM, Prestige 14 comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the Evo comes with up to 16GB of RAM. They support M.2 SSD storage.

MSI Modern 15, 14: Specifications

MSI Modern 15 sports a 15.6-inch full HD display and the Modern 14 sports a 14-inch full HD display. They are powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. They come with up to 32GB of RAM and include M.2 SSD storage options.