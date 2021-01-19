comscore MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptop refreshes launched in India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops with 11th-Gen Intel CPUs launched in India
News

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops with 11th-Gen Intel CPUs launched in India

Laptops

Here's everything you need to know about the new Summit, Prestige, Modern Series Laptop refreshes that have just launched in India

MSI Summit E15

The new Summit E15 and Prestige 15 will be available in India from January 24. (Image: MSI)

MSI has updated its Summit, Prestige and Modern series of laptops with the latest Intel 11th-Gen Tiger Lake CPUs. These refreshes include the Summit E15, Summit B15, Prestige 15, Prestige 14, Prestige 14 Evo, Modern 15 and Modern 14. Some of these laptops are based on the new Intel Evo platform. Also Read - MSI enters business laptop market with new Modern, Prestige and Summit series

MSI Summit E15 A11SCST starts at Rs 1,79,990, MSI Summit B15 A11M starts at Rs 1,23,990, MSI Prestige 15 A11SCX starts at Rs 1,34,990, MSI Prestige 14 A11SCX starts at Rs 1,28,990, MSI Prestige 14 Evo starts at Rs 95,990 for the base model, Modern 15 A11SB starts at Rs 95,990, MSI Modern 15 A11M starts at Rs 70,990, MSI Modern 14 B11SB starts at Rs 89,990 and the MSI Modern 14 B11M starts at Rs 55,990. Also Read - MSI introduces Gaming and Content Creation series laptops with 10th Gen Intel chips in India

The new Summit E15 and Prestige 15 will be available in India from January 24. The company did not provide us with a timeline on the rest, it just stated that they will be made available soon. Also Read - Intel 10th gen H-Series CPU is official: A look at laptops from Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, Acer and others

MSI Summit E15, B15: Specifications

Both the laptops feature a 15.6-inch 4K display and are powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The laptops come with DDR4 RAM paired with an M.2 SSD. The laptops can support up to 64GB of RAM.

MSI Prestige 15, 14, 14 Evo: Specifications

MSI Prestige 15 sports a 15.6-inch display with up to 4K resolution. The Prestige 14 sports a 14-inch 4K display and the Prestige 14 Evo sports a 14-inch full HD display. They come with up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. Prestige 15 comes with up to 64GB of RAM, Prestige 14 comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the Evo comes with up to 16GB of RAM. They support M.2 SSD storage.

MSI Modern 15, 14: Specifications

MSI Modern 15 sports a 15.6-inch full HD display and the Modern 14 sports a 14-inch full HD display. They are powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. They come with up to 32GB of RAM and include M.2 SSD storage options.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 10:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Top 5 PD chargers you can get in India
Photo Gallery
Top 5 PD chargers you can get in India
Top 5 PD chargers you can get in India: AMX XP 60, Stuffcool Napoleon and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 PD chargers you can get in India: AMX XP 60, Stuffcool Napoleon and more

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables

Deals

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables

Top Tech News today

News

Top Tech News today

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to enter the audio segment in his next venture, to be announced soon

News

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to enter the audio segment in his next venture, to be announced soon

Flix S1 smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

Wearables

Flix S1 smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables

Top Tech News today

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to enter the audio segment in his next venture, to be announced soon

Flix S1 smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

WhatsApp feature we are eagerly waiting for

WhatsApp, Telegram or Signal? Which is the safest messaging app for you?

PUBG Mobile playable with this trick: Is India ban just a joke?

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Everything to know

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Related Topics

Related Stories

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India

Laptops

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India
MSI introduces Gaming and Content Creation series laptops in India

Gaming

MSI introduces Gaming and Content Creation series laptops in India
MSI Prestige 15 Review

Review

MSI Prestige 15 Review
MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020

News

MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Top deals

Gaming

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale: Top deals

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Republic Day Sale शुरू, स्मार्टफोन्स और TV पर बंपर डिस्काउंट

Motorola Edge S स्मार्टफोन को कंपनी ने किया टीज, जानें क्या होगी खासियत

Realme X7 Pro भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे शानदार फीचर्स

Samsung बंद कर रहा ये फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन्स? जानें क्या है वजह

Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX स्मार्ट टीवी 100W स्पीकर के साथ हुए लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India
Laptops
MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern laptops launched in India
Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables

Deals

Xiaomi Republic Day sale: Discounts on smartphones, TVs, wearables
Top Tech News today

News

Top Tech News today
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to enter the audio segment in his next venture, to be announced soon

News

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to enter the audio segment in his next venture, to be announced soon
Flix S1 smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

Wearables

Flix S1 smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers