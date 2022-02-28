comscore MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched
MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Here's a closer look at the new Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E 2-in-1 laptops launched at MWC 2022 along with their price and specifications.

(Image: Huawei)

MWC 2022: Huawei has been a resilient company trying to keep its business alive even after a lot of blows to its primary businesses. At MWC 2022, the company has launched its Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 flagship laptop and Huawei MateBook E 2-in-1 laptop. The MateBook X Pro 2022 is claimed to be the world’s first laptop to come with TÜV Rheinland Pro-level Colour Accuracy with Dual Colour Gamuts Certification. The MateBook E 2-in-1 comes with a 360-degree integrated floating design and is aimed at content creators. Also Read - MWC 2022: Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and more

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E 2-in-1: Price

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is priced at Euro 1,899 (approximately Rs 1,60,000). Also Read - Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus launched at MWC 2022

Huawei MateBook E2-in-1 starts at Euro 649 (approximately Rs 54,600) for the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Euro 999 (approximately Rs 84,000). The Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at Euro 1,399 (approximately Rs 1,18,000). Also Read - MWC 2022: Few Russian companies might be barred from attending the event

The company will bundle the MateBook E with a Smart Magnetic Keyboard priced at Euro 1,199 (approximately Rs 1,01,000)

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022: Specifications

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 sports a 14.2-inch LTPS display with a 3120×2080 pixels resolution, a 92.5 percent screen to body ratio, and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a Smart Brightness feature to automatically control its 500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The device comes with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

For cooling, the laptop features a Shark Fin Fan Cooling System, which includes slim VC heat dissipation modules, triple air intake, and a smart temperature control system.

The company claims that the trackpad features 100 percent detection coverage. The laptop comes with a full-size keyboard with a 1.5mm key travel. It features six speakers in a split-frequency setup along with the company’s own Huawei Sound technology. It comes with four microphones and an HD webcam.

The laptop comes with a “large-capacity battery” paired with 90W fast charging technology. The company claims that the device can deliver up to 3 hours of runtime with 15 minutes of charging. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor and face recognition. The laptop runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system.

Connectivity options includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, and four USB Type-C ports.

Huawei MateBook E 2-in-1: Specifications

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Price, Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 availability, Huawei MateBook E, Huawei MateBook E Price, Huawei MateBook E Specifications, Huawei, MWC, MWC 2022, Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress 2022

(Image: Huawei)

Huawei MateBook E sports a 12.6-inch OLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness, a 2,560×1,600 pixels resolution, and a 10-point touch support. It is powered by an up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to Intel Iris X3 Graphics. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage.

It comes with support for Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation) that has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and up to 10 hours of battery life. It also supports the Huawei Smart Magnetic keyboard.

The company claims that the device can be charged 54 percent in 30 minutes, and fully charged up within 90 minutes using the bundled 65W charger. It comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. For biometric security, the device features a fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 2:51 PM IST

MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched
MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched
