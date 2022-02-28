MWC 2022: Realme Book Prime launched with 11th-Gen Intel processor, 16GB RAM

MWC 2022: Realme just launched its latest laptop dubbed, Realme Book Prime, globally. The laptop is a rebadged version of the Realme Book Enhanced Edition launched last year in its home country of China. Key features of the laptop include a 2K resolution display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD, 65W fast charging, and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Realme Book Prime. Also Read - MWC 2022: Mark Zuckerberg calls for support to build metaverse

Realme Book Prime: Price

Realme Book Prime is priced at Euro 999 (approximately Rs 84,198) for the 8GB RAM variant, and at Euro 1,099 (approximately Rs 92,626) for the 16GB RAM variant. The laptop will be made available in Real Blue, Real Grey and Real Green colour options.

The company has not revealed if and when the laptop will be launching in the Indian market. However, we expect the company to launch the new laptop in the country soon.

Realme Book Prime: Specifications

Realme Book Prime sports a 14.9mm thin aluminium chassis. It sports a 14-inch IPS display with a 2K resolution. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor, paired with Intel Iris X graphics. It features a Dual fan VC liquid cooling system to keep it cool during intense work sessions. The laptop comes with 8GB/16GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel memory RAM, along with 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

The company claims that the laptop has a battery of up to 12 hours of battery life with support for 65W fast charging. Some other features include stereo sound by DTS, PC Connect, Wi-Fi 6, 720p HD webcam, backlit keyboard, a two-in-one fingerprint-power button, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The laptop runs Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system out of the box.